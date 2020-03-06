ROCHESTER – Five field goals. That’s all the high-octane Kasson-Mantorville offense could muster in the Section 1AAA championship game.
Top-seeded Red Wing put on a defensive clinic and routed the third-seeded KoMets 57-24. It was the worst offensive performance of the season for K-M, and it was a far cry from the first matchup over Christmas break which Red Wing won 48-43.
“As the season has gone on, this group is on a mission to erase what they feel was a disappointing end to last year,” Red Wing coach Peter Johnson said. “Our theme all year was, ‘If you play defense, you’re going to have a chance to win.’”
And boy, did Red Wing play some defense. It took seven minutes and 40 seconds for K-M to get on the scoreboard. K-M was already facing a nine-point deficit before they scored their first bucket.
At one point, Red Wing led 20-3, and they closed the first half on a 12-0 run to take a 34-7 lead into the break. After draining 10 3-pointers in the first matchup, the KoMets couldn’t get one triple to fall in the first half. They were just 1-for-6 from the charity stripe in the first half.
“Scoring 24 points, we’re not going to beat any team,” K-M coach Ryan Haraldson said. “That’s their pressure defense. They do a lot of things right. They proved that they are the No. 1 team for a reason. Give them credit.”
K-M tried everything on offense. They ran multiple ball screens to try and free up their star guard Aby Shubert, but Red Wing senior Elle Thorson was all over K-M's fabulous freshman like a chicken on a June bug.
They tried to facilitate offense through 6-foot-2 center Mya Suess, but Red Wing’s imposing front line made scoring at the rim nearly impossible. Red Wing forward Abi Deming gave up nearly three inches to Suess, but she didn’t back down.
Deming outdueled Suess, outscoring her rival 12-2.
“Deming’s motor is just relentless,” Johnson said. “We had an idea of what Mya liked to do. We knew that she liked to go over that left shoulder. So we weren’t going to foul. We just wanted to make it difficult, and then really try to make sure she didn’t get the rebound.”
Shubert scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the second half, but the rest of her teammates would combine for just eight second-half points. Fellow freshman Kaylee Narveson finished with four points.
Despite the setback, K-M is still on track for major success. The KoMets finished their season 19-10, and all five starters return next season.
“Proud of everything we’ve accomplished,” Haraldson said. “Being able to play here is an honor. This is the place we want to come every year. We’re proud to be back here after a two-year hiatus. This is going to be a group that’s coming back and is going to get better.”
Red Wing improved to 26-2 and will head to the state tournament with championship aspirations. Sydney Rahn led the way with 16 points. Deming chipped in a dozen points, and freshman Sammi Chandler came off the bench and scored 11.
But the offense wasn’t the calling card. Red Wing advanced to the state tournament thanks to their best defensive showing of the season.
“We’ve had stretches where we dominated defensively for a half, but holding them to five field goals, wow, that’s pretty good,” Johnson quipped.
Even after dismantling K-M by 33 points, Johnson raved about the future of KoMets basketball. Red Wing is the Section 1AAA champion and they have as good a chance as any to take home a state title. But Johnson believes their days as the Section 1AAA favorite are numbered.
“Shubert is getting to be a really good player, and they had an incredible year,” Johnson said. “They got so much better as the year went on. They bring back all their pieces next year. You look at what happened today, I think they’re the section favorite, to be honest. We’re going to lose a few pieces, so I think they’re the section favorite.”
No. 1 Red Wing 57, No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville 24
RED WING (57)
Sydney Nelson 1 P; Kyli Nelson 5 P; Sammi Chandler 11 P; Elle Thorson 4 P; Mayzee Thorson 2 P; Abi Deming 12 P; Lily Befort 6 P; Sydney Rahn 16 P
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (24)
Ashlyn Bigelow 3 P; Olivia Matuska 1 P; Aby Shubert 11 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Mathias 1 P; Kaylee Narveson 4 P; Avery Irish 2 P; Mya Suess 2 P
Halftime: RW 34, KM 7.
Free throws: RW 11-18, KM 11-18.
Three-point goals: RW 2, KM 1.