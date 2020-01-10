John Marshall won for the third time in its last four games, knocking off Century 59-32 in Big Nine Conference girls basketball at JM.
Century was in the game the first half, trailing just 22-21 at intermission.
“We came out a bit sluggish in the first half, but give Century the credit for that,” JM coach Phil Schroeder said. “We picked up the defensive intensity in the second half which helped fuel our offense.”
The Rockets (7-3 Big Nine, 9-5 overall) were led by Lilly Meister’s 33 points. The center was dominant inside and outside, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Fellow sophomore Katie Hurt was also in double figures with 14 points.
Jordyn Sutton paced Century (3-8, 4-10) with 10 points. The Panthers have dropped five of their last six games.
Still, Century coach Chadd Clarey was pleased with his team's effort, particularly in the first half.
"We played our best half of basketball this year in the first half," Clarey said. "We came out full throttle and played with a very talented John Marshall team and kept it within one at half. We moved the ball well, pushed the ball up the court and our shots were falling in the first half. JM came out strong in the second half and they're a team that if you let up on the throttle even a little, they can run away with it, and tonight they did. Lily Meister is a very talented player and we did everything we could, but it's tough to stop someone who is dangerous anywhere on the court."
John Marshall 59, Century 32
CENTURY (32)
Addison Clarey 5 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Tauscher 2 P; Lydia Niederstadt 2 P; Jordyn Sutton 10 P; Mya Benike 2 P; Taylor Clarey 4 P; Kianna Collins 5 P; Sophia Sahlin 2 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (59)
Emma Jones 1 P; Katie Hurt 14 P, 1 3-PT; Jenna Boisen 2 P; Heather Mullenbach 7 P; Alexa Motley 2 P; Lilly Meister 33 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: JM 22, CENT 21.
Free throws: CENT 1-8, JM 9-11.
Three-point goals: CENT 1, JM 3.
RANDOLPH BURIES SCHAEFFER
Megan Erickson scored 23 points and Paige Ford had 21 with six 3-pointers in Randolph’s 69-29 romp over Schaeffer Academy.
Randolph built a 42-16 halftime lead.
Julianne Waggie had 10 points for Schaeffer.
Randolph is 5-2 in the Southeast Conference and 6-8 overall. Schaeffer is 1-6, 3-12.
Randolph 69, Schaeffer Academy 29
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (29)
Annie Orvis 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kate Friese 1 P; Kaitlyn Meincke 4 P, 1 3-PT; Elizabeth Amundson 5 P; Anna Lash 3 P, 1 3-PT; Elizabeth Carter 3 P, 1 3-PT; Julianne Waggie 10 P.
RANDOLPH (69)
Morgyn Otte 7 P; Mara Hallcock 4 P; Mackenna Otte 2 P; Meredith Taylor 12 P; Megan Erickson 23 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Ford 21 P, 6 3-PT.
Halftime: RAND 42, SA 16.
Free throws: SA 5-14, RAND 8-13.
Three-point goals: SA 4, RAND 9.