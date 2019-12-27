Rosemount entered its Rotary Holiday Classic game with Lake City 7-1, its only loss to No. 1 ranked Hopkins.
The Irish quickly showed why they are so good. Their size, strength and shooting ability all proved to be too much for formidable Lake City, as Rosemount rode off with a 71-51 win in the Cornerstone Plaza Bracket of the tournament at Mayo Civic Arena.
The loss dropped the Tigers, a Class AA team, to 8-3 overall. Rosemount is Class AAAA.
Rosemount came out sizzling from the field and built a 28-7 lead. The Irish hit six 3-pointers in those first 9 minutes.
Lake City got a strong game from 6-feet-1 sophomore center Mya Shones, as she was a solid presence underneath and was going against a bevy of Rosemount players who were 6 feet or more.