Lake City boys basketball coach Greg Berge appreciates playing good competition.
The Tigers got a nice challenge from a big school on Friday at the 32nd annual Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic. The Tigers were more than up to the challenge as they rolled past Mayo 90-78 in the semifinals of the Olmsted Medical Center Bracket.
"The Rotary is great tournament," Berge said. "We're very fortunate that we've been able be in it for a number of years. It's a great opportunity to play teams you don't get to see during the season against good competition."
Lake City (7-1), ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, rode the torrid scoring tandem of Nate Heise and Reid Gasnter. Heise a 6-foot-5 guard bound for Northern Iowa scored 34 points, 20 in the first half. Gasnter, a muscular 6-4 guard bound for Minnesota State, Moorhead, had 28 points, 15 in the first half.
"We've played in a lot of big games early this season already, playing against Minneapolis North and Caledonia," Berge said. "When you play teams like that, you really find out what your strengths and weaknesses are, so it only helps you."
The game lacked a bit of luster as Mayo senior Mason Madsen, who will play his college ball at Cincinnati, was out because he collected two technical fouls in his previous game. The loss was the first of the season for the Spartans (5-1), who trailed 51-30 at the half.
"We have a long way to go before we're satisfied with what we're doing on the floor," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said.
Coach Madsen knows where the Spartans have to improve.
"We're terrible defensively. I sound like a broken record because I said the same thing last year," he said. "We've made some improvements, but if we're going to compete against some top teams in our section -- and we feel like we can -- we need to really challenge ourselves by playing great teams."
The game was mostly likely a bigger benefit for Lake City. The Tigers are a Class AA team and were playing up two classes. Mayo is a Class AAAA team.
Michael Sharp paced Mayo with 23 points, while Gabe Madsen had 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Osseo 69, Holmen, Wis. 31
Osseo jumped out to a 31-9 lead at the half and was never challenged as it rolled into the finals of the Olmsted Medical Center bracket.
Josh Ola-Joseph paced Osseo with 15 points and Hasson Kamara added 10 points. The Orioles (4-3) had 11 players score.
Caleb Matl had 11 points to pace Holmen (2-5).
St. Croix Prep 74, Stewartville 61
Will Tschetter's 38 points were not enough as Stewartville fell to St. Croix Prep 74-61 in the semifinals of the Rotary Clubs Bracket in a battle of state-ranked teams.
St. Croix Prep (7-0) is ranked fifth in the state in Class AA and Stewartville is ranked eighth.
Adidison Metcalf scored 23 points to spark St. Croix while Daniel McCarrell added 14.
Tschetter scored 23 in the first half. He was 11-for-11 at the line and made five 3-pointers before fouling out with 1:29 left.
Century 80, Stillwater 52
Century took control midway through the first half and went on to post a 28-point victory over Stillwater to reach the finals of the Rotary Clubs Bracket.
"Our guys put together what I would consider our first complete game of the season," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "They did a great job of executing our game plan on the offensive and defensive end of the floor which allowed us to extend the lead through out the game."
Jack Fisher and Mark Leonard scored 13 points each to pace a balanced Century attack. Fisher scored all of his points in the first half. Gabe Hanson and Canon Tweed added 12 points each and Tweed also collected 10 rebounds.
The Panthers improve to 5-3.
Max Shikenjanksi had 21 points for Stillwater (4-3).
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 49, Columbia Heights 46
Gunner Ramthun scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half as Plainview-Elgin-Millville rallied past Columbia Heights 49-46.
P-E-M (5-2) trailed 22-19 at the half before coming back to hand Columbia Heights (4-1) its first loss.
Blake Herber led P-E-M with 16 points and Sam Schultz added 10. Free throws were a big difference for the Bulldogs as they were 13-for-19 at the line and outscored Columbia Heights by six points. Herber was 8-for-12 at the line while Schultz was 4-for-4, all in the second half.
Jordan Jones scored 22 points for Columbia Heights.
Robbinsdale Cooper 65, John Marshall 55
Cooper's quickness proved to be too much for John Marshall.
John Marshall led 40-32 in the second half, but Cooper's quick guards forced a number of key turnovers by the Rockets.
Lincoln Meister's dunk with 6:05 left gave JM a 51-49 lead before Cooper closed the game with a 16-4 run.
Meister paced the Rockets (2-4) with 25 points and Will Woodford added 19.
Junior guard Anthony Clay-Traczyk scored 22 points to pace Cooper (4-2).
ALL-STAR BASEMENTS
Lourdes 70, Bloomington Kennedy 66
Colin Meade made three free throws in the final 25 seconds as Lourdes held off Bloomington Kennedy to move to the All-Star Basements bracket finals.
Lourdes led 67-66 when Meade made two free throws with 25 seconds left. He later blocked a shot and then got a rebound after a missed Kennedy 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and made a final free throw with 1.4 seconds left.
Meade finished with 30 points and was 9-for-10 at the line in the second half. Peyton Dunham added 21 points for the Eagles (5-3).New Richmond 54, Woodbury 36
Jack Stuedemann scored 20 points and New Richmond, Wis., handled Woodbury 54-36 in the All-Star Basement semifinals.
New Richmond (5-1) held a 25-15 at the half.
Stuedemann was 8-for-10 at the line and New Richmond finished 15-for-24 as a team.
Bradley Cimperman led Woodbury (3-4) with nine points.