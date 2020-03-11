Blooming Prairie High School and Hayfield High School are separated by just 13 miles.
Athletes from the schools combine to form the Westfield Razorbacks wrestling team.
They've become Gopher Conference rivals.
In other words, they know each other well.
And in just more than 24 hours, their boys basketball programs will go head-to-head for a trip to the Class A state tournament.
Blooming Prairie and Hayfield will tangle for the Section 1A championship at the Mayo Civic Arena at 6 p.m. Thursday.
It will be the third time that the rivals have battled this season.
Blooming Prairie won the first matchup 65-40 on Dec. 20. Hayfield led that game 20-13 with five minutes left in the first half before the Blossoms went on a huge run to pull away.
Blooming Prairie also won the second matchup 59-54 on Feb. 7. Hayfield was also winning that game 17-5 early in the first half before Blooming Prairie came back and earned a hard-fought win on the road.
Beating a team a third time is never easy, and Hayfield isn’t the same team it was in those previous two matchups against the Blossoms. Hayfield hasn’t lost a game since the loss to Blooming Prairie in early February.
“We know we can play with them, but we have to correct a few mistakes,” Hayfield coach Chris Pack said. “We’re confident we can fix it.”
It might be a rivalry, but that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of respect. Pack might be losing sleep thinking about the challenges that Blooming Prairie's talented and athletic duo Gabe Hagen and Kaden Thomas present.
Hagen is a powerful and fast 6-foot-4, 250-pounder who scored 10 points and dished out 10 assists during Blooming Prairie’s 59-54 win over Hayfield. Thomas, meanwhile, has really found his outside stroke. The sharpshooter drained seven 3-pointers in a 72-50 win against Southland in the section quarterfinals.
“It’s way more than just those two guys but that’s where they start, for sure,” Pack said. “Hagen is a great passer and a great facilitator. Thomas from the outside is the next focus. We just have to make them take tough shots and do a good job of limiting the role players. Hopefully, they don’t shoot well. But they’re really good, man.”
On the opposite side, Blooming Prairie head coach Nathan Piller gushed about how well Hayfield star Ethan Slaathaug is playing. Slaathaug poured in 24 points against Blooming Prairie in the second matchup of the season, but he didn’t shoot well from 3-point range.
That’s changed for Slaathaug and the entire Hayfield squad down the stretch. After shooting a combined 6-for-37 from 3-point range during the first two matchups against Blooming Prairie, the 3s have started to fall for Hayfield.
The Vikings made 12-of-27 3-point attempts in the semifinal victory against No. 3 seed Randolph last Saturday. Slaathaug hit six of them.
“He’s an outstanding player,” Piller said. “He could be in the running for a ton of awards and he’s just a junior. He’s good off the dribble. He was great against us off the dribble. If he starts warming up on 3s and he’s good off the dribble, then that’s really tough on the defense.”
In the quarterfinals, Hayfield went 6-for-9 behind the arc in the win over Rushford-Peterson.
“They’re really tough,” Piller said. “They have a great inside game with so much length and height. Every person on their team hits the 3-point ball. Defensively, you have to do everything. You have to stop the 3-pointers. You have to stop the inside game. You have to stop their rebounding. It’ll be a challenge. We are playing the section's best teams right now, so we have to be ready to go.”
There’s a ton on the line on Thursday.
Hayfield was just 5-23 two years ago and a state berth would be a breakthrough for the program. The Vikings are looking to get to state for the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2013.
Blooming Prairie hasn’t been to state since 1966.
“It’s a pretty big deal for us,” Piller said. “Right now, we have a great group of guys, and you want to take advantage of the group we have. We have made it this far, so we want to keep things going.”
There won’t be any secrets Thursday night. Just a battle between two of the best teams in the area for the right to go to state. And that’s what makes high school basketball in March the best.
“Any time you’re like 10 miles apart, it’s going to create quite the atmosphere as far as the fans and student sections,” Pack said. “It’s definitely a rivalry. It should be a fun evening.”