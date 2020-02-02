LA CROSSE, Wis. — Gabe Madsen had 21 points, Michael Sharp 19, and Mayo got double-figure scoring from three others as it lit things up en route to a 93-80 boys basketball win over Eau Claire North in the Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle at La Crosse Central.
Mayo, which had recently suffered back-to-back losses to tough teams East Ridge and Austin, has now won its last two and is 12-5 overall. Eau Claire North, which was ranked 10th in the largest Wisconsin classification, is 11-3.
Mayo led 51-42 at intermission.
Riek Riek and Mason Madsen each had 16 points for the Spartans, while Mo Hammadelniel chipped in 16.
Mason Madsen had a triple double, with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
Gabe Madsen also grabbed eight rebounds, and Riek had nine. Mason Madsen drilled four 3-pointers and Mayo finished with 17 as a team.
"Lots of kids played well," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said.
Eau Claire North got a huge game from Division I South Illinois commit Dalton Banks. The 6-feet-1 senior guard had 46 points.
Mayo 93, Eau Claire North 80
MAYO (93)
Gabe Madsen 21 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 13 P, 3 3-PT; Daniel Young 2 P; Riek Riek 16 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Andre Crockett 6 P, 2 3-PT; Michael Sharp 19 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Madsen 16 P, 10 R, 4 3-PT.
EAU CLAIRE NORTH (80)
Chad Kron 3 P; Dalton Banks 46 P, 2 3-PT; Ely Johnson 4 P; Kyle Greenlund 3 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Warren 3 P, 1 3-PT; George Wilkinson 12 P, 1 3-PT; Eli Parsons 4 P; Henry Wilkinson 5 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 51, EN 42.
Free throws: MAYO 8-8, EN 14-22.
Three-point goals: MAYO 17, EN 6.
HEISE, LAKE CITY HAVE HISTORIC WIN
LA CROSSE — Lake City completey outdid Brookfield Academy (Wisc.) on Saturday afternoon in the Minnesota-Wisconsin Border Battle at La Crosse Central.
The Tigers won 99-68, setting a school record for points scored in a game as well as 3-point field goals made. Lake City buried 20 treys.
Nate Heise had a monster game with 37 points, including six 3-pointers. He also had seven assists, six steals and five blocked shots. Reid Gastner added nine assists for the Tigers, who are now 17-1 overall.
Brookfield Academy, ranked sixth in WIAA Division 4, falls to 12-5 overall.
Justin Wohlers had 22 points, five 3-pointers and five rebounds, and Gasnter had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Lake City 99, Brookfield Academy 68
LAKE CITY (99)
Nate Heise 37 P, 4 R, 6 3-PT; Jake Wohlers 9 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT; Josh Renelt 1 P; Andrew Green 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Wohlers 22 P, 6 R, 5 3-PT; Carson Matzke 2 P; Mason White 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Schurhammer 6 P, 7 R; Drew Kubista 2 P; Reid Gastner 14 P, 9 R, 4 3-PT.
LA CROSSE CENTRAL (68)
Aidan Clarey 30 P, 4 R, 6 3-PT; Joseph Schmidt 4 P; Alex Leach 7 P, 9 R; Nick Dortzbach 2 P; Alec Heppe 2 P; Logan Landers 23 P, 10 R, 5 3-PT.
Halftime: LC 51, BROOK 38.
Free throws: LC 5-9, BROOK 5-8.
Three-point goals: LC 20, BROOK 11.
OSSEO HANDS JM FOURTH STRAIGHT LOSS
OSSEO — John Marshall had a tough time matching up with Osseo on Saturday as it lost 60-45 to the Orioles in non-conference action.
JM, which has dropped four straight since 6-feet-8 center Lincoln Meister was lost for the year with a knee injury, slipped to 7-9 overall. Osseo is also 7-9.
JM trailed just 25-22 at halftime.
The Rockets were led by Will Woodford with 16 points. Ty Tuckner had 11.
Osseo 60, John Marshall 45
JOHN MARSHALL (45)
Aballa Bagutti 3 P; Braden Black 4 P; Jacob Daing 2 P; Kyle Ebert 3 P; Steve Ndumbe 6 P; Ty Tuckner 11 P; Will Woodford 16 P.
OSSEO (60)
Bernard Omooria 13 P; Tariq Henry 4 P; MIchael McIntyre 6 P; Connor Nygard 4 P; Hassan Kamara 12 P; Owen Dukowitz 4 P; Tyriece Waits 12 P; Lewis Cargeor 5 P.
Halftime: OSSEO 25, JM 22.
Free throws: JM (na), OSSEO (na).
Three-point goals: JM (na), OSSEO (na).
WISCONSIN-MINNESOTA BORDER BATTLE
Stratford 60, Spring Grove 39
SPRING GROVE (39)
Caleb Nerstad 2 P; Caden Grinde 23 P, 3 3-PT; John Koch 6 P; Carson Gerard 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kyle Hagen 1 P; Eli Solum 4 P.
STRATFORD (30)
Vaughn Breit 17 P; Ben Barten 15 P; Dawson Danen 13 P, 3 3-PT; Chandler Schmidt 6 P, 1 3-PT; Max Vanderhoof 6 P, 2 3-PT; Teddy Redman 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: STR 30, SG 26.
Free throws: SG 7-11, STR 19-20.
Three-point goals: SG 4, STR 7.
Notes: Stratford is 15-0, Spring Grove 9-10.
KASSON SHOWCASE
MINNEOTA (56)
Seltzer 6 P; Rybinski 3 P; Sussner 16 P, 10 R; Citterman 13 P, 1 3-PT; Buysse 4 P, 1 3-PT; Sorenson 4 P; Boerboom 10 P, 1 3-PT.
HAYFIELD (84)
Kobe Foster 3 P; Patrick Towey 19 P, 3 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 2 P; Isaac Matti 20 P, 5 3-PT; Erik Bungum 4 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Dudycha 9 P, 1 3-PT; Karver Heydt 2 P; Ethan Slaathaug 26 P, 4 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 41, MINN 28.
Free throws: MINN 11-15, HAY 6-10.
Three-point goals: MINN 3, HAY 14.
NON-CONFERENCE
Stewartville 74, Dover-Eyota 57
DOVER-EYOTA (56)
Logan Riley 6 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Blattner 10 P; Zak Kellen 1 P; Greg Holst 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jamison Dahl 10 P, 3 3-PT; Brady Williams 25 P, 1 3-PT.
STEWARTVILLE (74)
Nolan Stier 6 P; Kaleb Hellickson 4 P; Bradon Holschlag 8 P; Trent Einertson 2 P; Austin Quandt 3 P, 1 3-PT; Bode Mayer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Eli Klavetter 4 P; Will Tschetter 42 P, 6 3-PT.
Halftime: STEW 43, DE 27.
Free throws: DE 7-19, STEW 18-22.
Three-point goals: DE 6, STEW 8.