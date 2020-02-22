STEWARTVILLE -- Junior Will Tschetter had a huge game as Stewartville beat Lake City 77-71 in the Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball championship game on Saturday night.
Tschetter poured in 44 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as the host Tigers built a big lead in the first half and then held on for the victory against Lake City, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA.
Tschetter, a 6-foot-8 forward, made 13 of 22 shots from the field and was 14-for-14 at the line.
Stewartville jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first four minutes of play and led 39-20 at the half.
Lake City trailed 69-59 with 3:33 left. It got within four points several times, including 75-71 with 51 seconds left, before Stewartville closed out the victory.
Nate Heise led Lake City (23-3) with 32 points and he added eight rebounds while Justin Wohlers had 16 points and Reid Gastner had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Bode Mayer had 12 points for Stewartville while Bradon Holshlag just missed a triple-double with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
The loss snapped Lake City's 40-game winning streak in HVL play. The Tigers also had their 32-game winning streak on the road come to an end.
Stewartville (22-5), which has won five straight, had lost to Lake City 70-45 during the regular season.
Both teams begin play in the Section One, Class AA tournament this week.
Stewartville 77, Lake City 71
LAKE CITY (71)
Nate Heise 32 P, 8 R, 6 A, 4 3-PT; Jake Wohlers 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Wohlers 16 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Carson Matzke 5 P, 3 R, 3 A, 4 S; Brady Schurhammer 5 P; Reid Gastner 10 P, 10 R, 3 S, 2 3-PT.
STEWARTVILLE (77)
Nolan Stier 6 P, 9 R, 7 A, 2 3-PT; Bradon Holschlag 9 P, 10 R, 8 A, 1 3-PT; Austin Quandt 6 P, 2 3-PT; Bode Mayer 12 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Will Tschetter 44 P, 15 R, 4 3-PT.
Halftime: STEW 39, LC 20.
Free throws: LC 13-17, STEW 16-21.
Three-point goals: LC 10, STEW 11.