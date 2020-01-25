WINONA — Rochester Century had a stellar defensive performance and a balanced offensive performance in a 56-34 Big Nine Conference girls basketball victory at Winona High on Saturday.
"Tonight was one of our best defensive games of the season," Panthers coach Chadd Clarey said. "We had great on-the-ball pressure and made them take quick shots. We rebounded well and had a great transition game."
Century held Winona to just 11 points in the first half, building a 22-11 halftime lead. Kjerstin Ritz (13 points) and Jordyn Sutton (12) led a Century offense that had nine players score.
"Offensively we were well balanced and it was great to see nine different players get on the scoreboard. We look to build off of these back to back wins to continue momentum."
Century (4-8 Big Nine, 5-11 overall) plays at Mankato West on Tuesday, while Winona (1-12, 1-16) hosts Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Century 56, Winona 34
CENTURY (56)
Addison Clarey 7 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Tauscher 3 P; Kennedy Speer 3 P; Lydia Niederstadt 6 P; Jordyn Sutton 12 P; Mya Benike 5 P; Taylor Clarey 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kjerstin Ritz 13 P, 3 3-PT; Bailey Klote 2 P.
WINONA (34)
Julia Kronebusch 3 P, 1 3-PT; Marisa Borkowski 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jaelyn Simmons 3 P, 1 3-PT; Izzy Goettelman 12 P, 2 3-PT; Kaelah Simmons 5 P; Katie Clemons 4 P; Emma Koehler 2 P.
Halftime: CENT 22, WIN 11.
Free throws: CENT 15-23, WIN 5-18.
Three-point goals: CENT 5, WIN 5.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Stewartville 55, Chatfield 45
STEWARTVILLE (55)
Haylie Strum 6 P; Olivia Quam 4 P; Kailee Malone 2 P; Lily Welch 24 P; Maia Peterson 4 P; Raina Stecher 6 P; Jolie Stecher 4 P.
CHATFIELD (45)
Tessa McMaon 0 P; Peyton Berg 14 P; Mollie Henry 0 P; Jaiden Zimmerman 6 P; Silja Erickson 6 P; Alyssa Baum 15 P, 3 3-PT; Zayda Priebe 4 P.
Halftime: STEW 31, CHAT 24.
Free throws: STEW 18-26, CHAT 6-10.
Three-point goals: STEW 0, CHAT 3.
Notes: Stewartville was 18-for-26 at the free-throw line. ... Stewartville is 13-6 overall, Chatfield is 7-12.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Grand Meadow 60, Spring Grove 22
GRAND MEADOW (60)
Riley Queensland 22 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Madison Hindt 9 P, 1 3-PT; Rylee Groom 17 P, 5 3-PT; Kendyl Queensland 3 P, 1 3-PT; River Landers 7 P; Rebecca Hoffman 2 P.
SPRING GROVE (22)
Amelia Solum 15 P, 2 3-PT; Marie Petersen 3 P; Jordian Leahy 2 P; Emerson Ingvalson 2 P.
Halftime: GM 28, SG 11.
Free throws: GM 5-6, SG 10-15.
Three-point goals: GM 9, SG 2.
Notes: Grand Meadow is 8-2 in the SEC, 12-6 overall; Spring Grove dropped to 4-15.