Mankato West jumped out to an early 12-point lead, but Rochester Mayo fought back and pulled away for a big 78-68 Big Nine victory.
“We did a really nice job of playing with composure,” Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter said.
Carpenter had six members of his team score at least seven points. Anna Miller led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Mullk Hammadelniel drained three 3-pointers and scored 18.
Lynnsey Hady (10 points), Nancy Soro (10 points, seven rebounds), Elli Collins (nine points, 11 rebounds) and Jess Kunkel (seven points) provided well-balanced scoring.
“We played really nice complementary basketball,” Carpenter said. “We were able to take advantage of our size inside and hit open 3s on the perimeter.”
Mayo improved to 17-4 this season. Mankato West dropped to 14-7, despite Malani Schoper’s 23 points. Briana Stolzman chipped in 16 points and six rebounds.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 78, Mankato West 68
MAYO (78)
Hannah Hanson 4 P; Mullk Hammadelniel 18 P, 3 3-PT; Lynnsey Hady 10 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Miller 20 P, 10 R; Nancy Soro 10 P, 7 R; Elli Collins 9 P, 11 R; Jess Kunkel 7 P, 1 3-PT.
MANKATO WEST (68)
Holly Wiste 11 P, 1 3-PT; Briana Stoltzman 16 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Annika Younge 1 P; Malani Schoper 23 P, 5 3-PT; Emily Fitterer 6 P, 2 3-PT; Claire Hemstock 7 P; Teresa Kiewiet 2 P.
Halftime: MAYO 36, WEST 33.
Free throws: MAYO 12-14, WEST 6-13.
Three-point goals: MAYO 6, WEST 10.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Randolph 54, Lanesboro 49
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent 55, Cannon Falls 46
CANNON FALLS (46)
Bella Davisson 12 P; Jaci Winchell 12 P; Makayla Bowen 2 P; Belle Freeberg 15 P; Charli Duden 2 P.
LA CRESCENT (55)
Piper Walton 1 P; Maddie Danielson 2 P; Cali Esser 15 P; Kiley McQuin 12 P, 1 3-PT; Molly Bills 21 P, 6 3-PT; Kelsey Kiesau 2 P; Emma Stavenau 2 P.
Halftime: LAC 21, CF 13.
Free throws: CF 9-13, LAC 20-28.
Three-point goals: CF 0, LAC 7.