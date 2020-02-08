Basketball results graphic

Mankato West jumped out to an early 12-point lead, but Rochester Mayo fought back and pulled away for a big 78-68 Big Nine victory.

“We did a really nice job of playing with composure,” Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter said. 

Carpenter had six members of his team score at least seven points. Anna Miller led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Mullk Hammadelniel drained three 3-pointers and scored 18.

Lynnsey Hady (10 points), Nancy Soro (10 points, seven rebounds), Elli Collins (nine points, 11 rebounds) and Jess Kunkel (seven points) provided well-balanced scoring. 

“We played really nice complementary basketball,” Carpenter said. “We were able to take advantage of our size inside and hit open 3s on the perimeter.”

Mayo improved to 17-4 this season. Mankato West dropped to 14-7, despite Malani Schoper’s 23 points. Briana Stolzman chipped in 16 points and six rebounds. 

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 78, Mankato West 68

MAYO (78)

Hannah Hanson 4 P; Mullk Hammadelniel 18 P, 3 3-PT; Lynnsey Hady 10 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Miller 20 P, 10 R; Nancy Soro 10 P, 7 R; Elli Collins 9 P, 11 R; Jess Kunkel 7 P, 1 3-PT. 

MANKATO WEST (68)

Holly Wiste 11 P, 1 3-PT; Briana Stoltzman 16 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Annika Younge 1 P; Malani Schoper 23 P, 5 3-PT; Emily Fitterer 6 P, 2 3-PT; Claire Hemstock 7 P; Teresa Kiewiet 2 P. 

Halftime: MAYO 36, WEST 33.

Free throws: MAYO 12-14, WEST 6-13.

Three-point goals: MAYO 6, WEST 10.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Mabel-Canton 46, LeRoy-Ostrander 38
 
LEROY-OSTRANDER (38)
 
Jordan Runde 11 P, 1 3-PT; Samantha Volkart 4 P; Nicole Hanson 2 P; Libertee Smalley 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kelly Hanson 11 P. 
 
MABEL-CANTON (46)
 
Lauren Wyffels 9 P, 1 3-PT; Jordyn Newgard 5 P; Camryn Cox 7 P, 1 3-PT; Payton Danielson 15 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; MaKenzie Kelly 10 P, 2 3-PT. 
 
Halftime: MC 26, LO 21.
 
Free throws: LO 6-8, MC 13-17.
 
Three-point goals: LO 2, MC 5.
 

Randolph 54, Lanesboro 49

 
RANDOLPH (54)
 
Morgyn Otte 4 P; Mara Hallcock 6 P; Meredith Taylor 7 P; Megan Erickson 21 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Ford 12 P, 2 3-PT; Lydia Coonrod 3 P. 
 
LANESBORO (49)
 
Payton Benson 15 P, 2 3-PT; Brielle Ruen 11 P, 2 3-PT; Jessie Schreiber 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sophie Pieper 1 P; Alida Berg 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sophia Simes 2 P; Sydney Taylor 10 P. 
 
Halftime: RAND 20, LANE 20.
 
Free throws: RAND 16-23, LANE 11-23.
 
Three-point goals: RAND 3, LANE 6.
 

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent 55, Cannon Falls 46

CANNON FALLS (46)

Bella Davisson 12 P; Jaci Winchell 12 P; Makayla Bowen 2 P; Belle Freeberg 15 P; Charli Duden 2 P. 

LA CRESCENT (55)

Piper Walton 1 P; Maddie Danielson 2 P; Cali Esser 15 P; Kiley McQuin 12 P, 1 3-PT; Molly Bills 21 P, 6 3-PT; Kelsey Kiesau 2 P; Emma Stavenau 2 P. 

Halftime: LAC 21, CF 13.

Free throws: CF 9-13, LAC 20-28.

Three-point goals: CF 0, LAC 7.

Hayfield 54, Triton 51
 
TRITON (51)
 
Chelsea Lasker 4 P; Kendra Petersohn 17 P, 2 3-PT; Paris Ellingson 14 P, 1 3-PT; Brylee Iverson 9 P; Holly Kubat 7 P, 1 3-PT. 
 
HAYFIELD (54)
 
Kristen Watson 17 P; Cela Carney 8 P, 2 3-PT; Rachel Pack 12 P, 2 3-PT; Taylor Burt 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lila Gronseth 6 P; Ella Bauer 3 P; Aine Stasko 1 P. 
 
Halftime: TRI 22, HAY 19.
 
Free throws: TRI 5-10, HAY 19-33.
 
Three-point goals: TRI 4, HAY 5.

