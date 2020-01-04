MEADE, DUNHAM SPARK LOURDES
Colin Meade and Peyton Dunham both had double-doubles as Lourdes rolled past Winona Cotter 87-50 in non-conference boys basketball on Saturday.
Meade scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds while Dunham had a huge game on the boards with 18 rebounds. Dunham also chipped in with 14 points.
Max Colby added nine points for Lourdes while Ethan Sailer had seven rebounds.
The Eagles led the game 39-28 at the half before pulling away over the final 18 minutes.
Cale Beckman paced Cotter with 13 points and Connor Yocum added 12 on four 3-pointers.
Lourdes (6-4) will host Stewartville at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Lourdes 87, Cotter 50
WINONA COTTER (50)
Anthony Guzzo 2 P; Cale Beckman 13 P, 1 3-PT; Abraham Kamara 2 P; Ethan Hesch 5 P; Connor Yocum 12 P, 4 3-PT; Payton Weifenbach 9 P; Charley Schroder 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tate Gilbertson 4 P.
LOURDES (87)
Julio Roman 2 P, 1 R; Robbie Haedt 3 P, 1 R; Trevor Greguson 8 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 5 P, 1 3-PT; Lado Lowala 2 P, 2 R; JT Cafarella 7 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Faskuala Adeng-Kur 5 P, 1 3-PT; Zion Jones 3 P; Colin Meade 25 P, 10 R, 2 3-PT; Ethan Sailer 4 P, 7 R; Peyton Dunham 14 P, 18 R; Max Colby 9 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 39, COTT 28.
Free throws: COTT 8-13, LOUR 10-13.
Three-point goals: COTT 6, LOUR 9.