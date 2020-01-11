ROCKETS RIDE DEFENSES IN BEATING NEW PRAGUE
John Marshall picked itself up nicely after barely falling on Friday to Century as the Rockets beat New Prague 54-40 in non-conference boys basketball on Saturday.
The Rockets held the Trojans to just 11 first-half points as they built a 14-point intermission lead.
Lincoln Meister and Jacob Daing shared scoring honors with 16 points apiece. Daing also had nine rebounds and hit a pair of 3-pointers. Ty Tuckner added 11 points and Will Woodford had 10 points and six rebounds.
JM is now 6-5 overall.
John Marshall 54, New Prague 40
NEW PRAGUE (40)
Mitch Callahan 5 P; Parker Johnson 12 P, 2 3-PT; Dylan Shimek 11 P, 2 3-PT; Tommy Traxler 2 P; Thomas Eckstein 7 P; Ian Lillequist 1 P; Matthew Kudele 2 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (54)
Jacob Daing 16 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Kyle Ebert 1 P, 2 R; Lincoln Meister 16 P, 4 R; Steve Ndumbe 3 R; Ty Tuckner 11 P, 4 R; Will Woodford 10 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: JM 25, NP 11.
Free throws: NP 10-16, JM 11-17.
Three-point goals: NP 4, JM 3.