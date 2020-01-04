MAYO WINS SECOND GAME IN 14 HOURS
That was a quick turnaround for the Mayo girls basketball team. It was also another win.
Mayo rode 23 points and six rebounds from Anna Miller en route to beating Kasson-Mantorvile 65-49 in the Rochester Hoops Challenge on Saturday morning at Mayo Civic Arena.
Mayo had played at Northfield on Friday night. The Spartans have now won six of their last seven games and are 7-4 overall. K-M, which is also having a strong season and has endured a brutally difficulty schedule of late, is 8-5.
Mayo controlled the game throughout and led 33-19 at halftime. Nancy Soro had 12 points and five rebounds for the Spartans as she continued her torrid season.
Aby Shubert led K-M with 15 points and four rebounds. Avery Irish had eight points and six rebounds and Mya Suess six points and nine boards.
Mayo outscored the KoMets 13-5 from the free throw line.
Mayo 65, Kasson-Mantorville 49
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (49)
Ashlyn Bigelow 6 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Matuska 8 P, 1 3-PT; Aby Shubert 15 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Nicole Kress 3 P, 1 3-PT; Avery Irish 8 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Ellie Bigelow 3 P; Mya Suess 6 P, 9 R.
MAYO (65)
Hannah Hanson 5 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Mullk Hammadelniel 4 P; Lynnsey Hady 9 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Miller 23 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Mia Harber 2 P; Nancy Soro 12 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Elli Collins 6 P, 4 R; Jess Kunkel 4 P, 3 R.
Halftime: MAYO 33, KM 19.
Free throws: KM 5-10, MAYO 13-19.
Three-point goals: KM 8, MAYO 6.