No allergic reaction or shortness of breath set in when Schaeffer Academy senior Anna Lash steps inside 19 feet, 9 inches on the offensive end of a basketball court.
Then again, who knows, because Lash virtually never treads inside of those dimensions when the ball is in her hands.
Yes, in this era of the 3-point shot, Lash has made herself “all in” and done it by staying out — outside of 19 feet, 9 inches.
Check this out: Of the 58 field goals that Lash has made this season, all but one of them has been a 3-pointer. Backcourt mate and close friend Annie Orvis is much the same way. She’s hit 51 treys and both average seven points per game.
And Lash’s lone “2”? Well, not only did she put it off until the final regular-season game of the year, but it was a fluke.
One more step away from the basket and Lash would have been back in her sweet spot.
“Anna was one foot in front of the 3-point line on that one,” said her father and Schaeffer's coach, Kevin Lash. “All of our players on the bench were laughing because she’d finally made a 2-point basket. But it didn’t even occur to me until we had four or five game left that Anna had not made a 2-point shot all year.”
If any blame, or credit, is to be cast on Anna’s obsession with the 3-ball, look no further than that father of hers.
Kevin set the whole thing up years ago, knowing his team was in need of long-distance shooting, and knowing he had someone handy who’d be willing to work on that craft.
“I knew that not only could that help her get playing time, but it would help give our team what it needed,” Kevin said.
So, he located some duct tape and headed outside to the family’s driveway, where a 10-foot basket beckoned.
He made five markings with that tape, each of them 19 feet, 9 inches from the hoop, landing the tape on five areas that he considers a court’s “3-point ring.”
Then he had Anna get to work, with him as her able assistant. She’d place her feet just beyond those tape strips, then shoot while Kevin rebounded. Over and over again, she’d shoot, he’d rebound. This went on for at least 30 minutes virtually every summer day following her seventh, eighth and ninth-grade years.
After that, she graduated from the driveway to get her shots up inside the Schaeffer Academy gymnasium, her father usually in tow.
“I made sure not to do any foot pumping when I shot,” Anna said, using that tip from her father. “Instead, I’d just go right into my shot, not resetting my feet. That helps you get the shot off more quickly. I’m not very tall (5-feet-4), so that’s important. My dad started working a lot on my form.”
The biggest payoff has come this season. Though Schaeffer’s record is not stellar, at 7-19, the Lions have had some bright moment. That includes their most recent loss, just 51-48 to one of the top teams in the Southeast Conference, Houston.
That game also represented Anna’s personal high point. The senior had a career-high 22 points in that one, with six 3-pointers (6-for-10 from there). The latter tied a school record for 3’s made in a game.
Of course, it was also the contest in which Anna accomplished the most novel of things for her, making that 2-pointer.
“That pass came out to her so quickly,” Kevin said, laughing, “that Anna had forgotten to get back to the 3-point line.”