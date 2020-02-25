PLAYERS TO WATCH
SECTION 1AA
This section is not only stacked with quality teams, but also a mound of talented players. Here are a few to look for during the postseason.
Nate Heise, Lake City, senior guard: The 6-foot-5 guard, who is bound for Division I Northern Iowa, has helped Lake City go 23-3. He averages 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is in the Final Five for the state's Mr. Basketball and has more than 2,000 career points.
Will Tschetter, Stewartville, junior forward: The 6-8 Tschetter is the top scorer in the state, averaging 34.7 points while shooting 65 percent, and 45 percent from 3-point range. The Division I recruit also averages 12.2 rebounds for the 22-5 Tigers.
Noah King, Caledonia, senior guard: The 6-2 King is a Division I recruit who has powered the Warriors (24-1) to the No. 1 ranking in Class AA. He averages 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Has more than 2,500 career points.
Kooper Vaughn, junior guard: An excellent outside shooter who averages 29.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. Deadly at the line, where he shoots 92 percent and set a national record this year by making 26 of 26 free throws in one game.
Brady Williams, Dover-Eyota, senior forward: The 6-8 Williams is bound for Division II Minnesota State, Mankato. He had been a scoring force in his career and has more than 2,000 career points. He averages 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 blocks.
Blake Herber, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, junior guard: The ability to slash to the basket helps the guard average 21.8 points and he also shoots 80 percent at the line. He has helped the Bulldogs go 18-8 as he chips in with 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals a game.
Gunner Reed, Lewiston-Altura, senior forward: The high-scoring 6-4 forward averages 22.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for L-A, a seventh seed with a 22-4 record.
Colin Meade, Lourdes, senior forward: The 6-5 Meade, who is bound for St. John's to play D-III ball, sparks the Eagles by averaging 21.9 points and and 9.3 rebounds. He also averages 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.
SECTION 1A
Ethan Slaathaug, Hayfield, junior guard: The 6-2 Slaathaug had emerged by averaging 22.9 points while shooting 53 percent from the field, including 66 percent on 2-point attempts. He also averages 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while helping Hayfield go 21-5.
Riley Olson, LeRoy-Ostrander, senior forward: The Cardinals have posted just a modest 10-16 record and are the No. 12 seed, but Olson has been a bright spot as he averages a lusty 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He has 1,725 career points.
Caden Grinde, Spring Grove, junior guard: Solid all-around player for the Lions who averages 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.28 steals a game.
Nic Sanger, senior forward and Luke Kottom, sophomore forward form a solid 1-2 punch for No. 4 Schaeffer Academy. The 6-3 Sanger averages 15.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while the 6-6 Kottom averages 15.3 points and 10.5 rebounds.
Gabe Hagen, Blooming Prairie, senior forward: Key piece in the top-seeded Blossoms' balanced attack, the 6-4, 250-pounder averages 14 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists a game.
Colt Landers, Grand Meadow, junior forward: He averages 23 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists and had 10 3-pointers and 40 points in one contest. Shot 56 percent on the season, including 44 percent from 3-point range.
Buay Koak, Lyle/Pacelli, freshman guard: An accomplished scorer for just a freshman, Koak averages 19 points a game.
Nick Drinken, Randolph, senior guard: The 6-3 guard leads a balanced Rockets' attack by averaging 15.2 points a game and also leads the team in assists.