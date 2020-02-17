PLAYERS TO WATCH
CLASS AA
Alyssa Ustby, Lourdes, senior forward: Ustby, a 6-feet-1 senior, is one of the top players in the state and is bound for the University of North Carolina next year. Ustby does it all for the Eagles, averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Lourdes is ranked third in Class AA and has won 12 straight.
Mya Suess, Kasson-Mantorville, junior center: Suess has been on a tear since coming back from an illness, just after Christmas. The 6-2 center averages 14 ppg. and shoots 54 percent from the field. She’s also grabbing 12 rebounds per game and is prime shot blocker.
Natalie Bremer, Lake City, sophomore guard: One of the top scorers in southeastern Minnesota, the 5-11 sophomore pumps in 22 ppg. Bremer contributed mightily to Lake City finishing its regular season with a flourish, winning 13 of its last 14 games.
Macy Holtz, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, junior guard: Holtz seems to get better with every game. A prolific scorer, the junior averages 24 ppg. She is an aggressive, athletic player, and can score from deep, hitting 35 percent of her treys.
Torrie Rehder, Goodhue, junior guard: Rehder isn’t tall (5-5) and she isn’t a scorer (7 ppg.). What she is, though, is fast, quick and relentless, attributes that might make her the best defender around. She leads a Goodhue defense which has been trouble for everyone, as it’s forced nearly 30 turnovers per game.
Lily Welch, Stewartville, senior forward: Welch is a smooth, tough competitor who can score (19 ppg.) and is also a strong defender and rebounder. Welch is one of the state’s better all-around athletes.
CLASS A
Megan Oswald, Blooming Prairie, junior forward: Oswald has been the most important piece on a Blossoms team that is having a banner season, ranked eighth in Class A (the only ranked team in Section 1A). Oswald averages 17 points on a team that is actually quite balanced and does much of its damage on defense, where it gets close to 15 steals per game.
Emma Geiwitz, Houston, junior guard: Houston has one of the best teams in Section 1A (16-2 in section games) and Geiwitz has had a lot to do with it. The junior averages 22 ppg. and already has more than 1,000 career points.
Kandace Sikkink, Fillmore Central, senior center: Fillmore Central has also been stellar in Section 1A games (10-2) as it’s consistently turned to the 5-8 Sikkink (17 ppg.).
Cela Carney, Hayfield, senior guard: Carney is not a big scorer (7 ppg.), but she can really defend. And that is the key to the Vikings’ entire attack, guarding people. Combined with eighth-grader Kristen Watson, they are a menace on top of Hayfield’s zone defense.
Riley Queensland, Grand Meadow, senior guard: The 5-9 senior is among southeastern Minnesota tops scores, pumping in 20 points per game.
