Austin vs Robbinsdale Cooper Girls Basketball
Austin's Hope Dudycha and her Packers teammates are pushing to make it back-to-back appearances in the Class AAA state tournament. The state-qualifying Section 1AAA tournament begins this Wednesday. Austin is the No. 2 seed, Red Wing No. 1. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

 Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SECTION AAAA

Sophie Hart, Farmington, junior center: At 6-feet-4, the junior has the size to dominate. Hart also has the skills, as she’s both mobile and strong. Hart is ranked as a 4-star recruit and has been offered a scholarship by the University of Minnesota. She averages 18 points per game.

Anna Miller, Mayo, junior center: Miller is a rare 6-3 girls player who can also really run. Miller’s speed and quickness have helped en route to her averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals this season. Miller has been a major cog as Mayo is one a 16-game winning streak.

Lilly Meister, John Marshall, sophomore center: Meister has as much upside as anyone in the section and has also already been offered a scholarship by Minnesota. At 6-2 and full of agility, Meister can score from anywhere on the floor. She averages 22 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting a gaudy 57 percent from 2-point range and 42 percent on 3’s.

Emily Russo, New Prague, senior forward: The 6-feet Russo averages 17 points per game and shoots 54 percent from the field. Russo also has an excellent tag-team pertner in 5-11 senior forward Amanda Giesen, who also averaged 17 ppg. and shoots 55 percent from the field.

Nancy Soro, Mayo, senior forward: Soro is a terrific blend of power, quickness and finesse. The senior is having her best year as she’s averaging 13 points and about eight rebounds.

SECTION 1AAA

Kyli Nelson, Red Wing, senior guard: Nelson, a multi-year starter for the Wingers, is averaging 16 points and is shooting better than 40 percent on 3-pointers. Nelson leads what appears to be the best teams in the section, as the Wingers are 24-2, ranked sixth in the state and are outscoring teams by an average of 22 points per game. 

Hope Dudycha, Austin, sophomore guard: It’s tough to single out one player from No. 10-ranked Austin, as it is so balanced. But Dudycha is its top scorer at 14 ppg. Colie Justice is just behind her at 12 ppg. Dudycha is quick and a slick ballhandler. 

Mya Suess, Kasson-Mantorville, junior center: Suess has been on a tear since coming back from an illness, just after Christmas. The 6-2 center averages 14 ppg. and shoots 54 percent from the field. She’s also grabbing 12 rebounds per game and is prime shot blocker.

Sacia Vanderpool, Byron, junior center: Vanderpool has rare height, at 6-4, and also skill. The junior averages 15 ppg. and is one of the area’s top rebounders, averaging 9 per game. Vanderpool also blocks three shots per game. 

Abi Deming, Red Wing, junior forward: The 5-10 Deming averages 13 ppg. and seven rebounds and is among the Wingers’ most versatile players.

— Pat Ruff, pruff@postbulletin.com

