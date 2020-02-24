PLAYERS TO WATCH
SECTION AAAA
• Sophie Hart, Farmington, junior center: At 6-feet-4, the junior has the size to dominate. Hart also has the skills, as she’s both mobile and strong. Hart is ranked as a 4-star recruit and has been offered a scholarship by the University of Minnesota. She averages 18 points per game.
• Anna Miller, Mayo, junior center: Miller is a rare 6-3 girls player who can also really run. Miller’s speed and quickness have helped en route to her averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals this season. Miller has been a major cog as Mayo is one a 16-game winning streak.
• Lilly Meister, John Marshall, sophomore center: Meister has as much upside as anyone in the section and has also already been offered a scholarship by Minnesota. At 6-2 and full of agility, Meister can score from anywhere on the floor. She averages 22 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting a gaudy 57 percent from 2-point range and 42 percent on 3’s.
• Emily Russo, New Prague, senior forward: The 6-feet Russo averages 17 points per game and shoots 54 percent from the field. Russo also has an excellent tag-team pertner in 5-11 senior forward Amanda Giesen, who also averaged 17 ppg. and shoots 55 percent from the field.
• Nancy Soro, Mayo, senior forward: Soro is a terrific blend of power, quickness and finesse. The senior is having her best year as she’s averaging 13 points and about eight rebounds.
SECTION 1AAA
• Kyli Nelson, Red Wing, senior guard: Nelson, a multi-year starter for the Wingers, is averaging 16 points and is shooting better than 40 percent on 3-pointers. Nelson leads what appears to be the best teams in the section, as the Wingers are 24-2, ranked sixth in the state and are outscoring teams by an average of 22 points per game.
• Hope Dudycha, Austin, sophomore guard: It’s tough to single out one player from No. 10-ranked Austin, as it is so balanced. But Dudycha is its top scorer at 14 ppg. Colie Justice is just behind her at 12 ppg. Dudycha is quick and a slick ballhandler.
• Mya Suess, Kasson-Mantorville, junior center: Suess has been on a tear since coming back from an illness, just after Christmas. The 6-2 center averages 14 ppg. and shoots 54 percent from the field. She’s also grabbing 12 rebounds per game and is prime shot blocker.
• Sacia Vanderpool, Byron, junior center: Vanderpool has rare height, at 6-4, and also skill. The junior averages 15 ppg. and is one of the area’s top rebounders, averaging 9 per game. Vanderpool also blocks three shots per game.
• Abi Deming, Red Wing, junior forward: The 5-10 Deming averages 13 ppg. and seven rebounds and is among the Wingers’ most versatile players.
