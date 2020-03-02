This year Lakevillle North isn't around to bully the rest of Section One in Class AAAA boys basketball.
North had won the section title in each of the past eight years -- the last seven by beating John Marshall in the section finals. But the Panthers have departed for Section 3AAAA this season and the section is suddenly up for grabs heading into play Tuesday night.
"It's wide open," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "I think in year's past, coaches had to do a real sell job. If you weren't JM or Lakeville North, you had to do a real sell job to the kids to get them to believe that there's a chance."
A Lakeville team is still the No. 1 seed, but this time it's South (19-7). A pair of Rochester teams are the next two seeds in Mayo (20-6) and No. 3 Century (18-8). Fourth-seeded Owatonna (16-10) enters the tourney having won three straight (as has Mayo) and 11 of its past 14 games.
"I think you can take the top seven teams and every one of them can be a problem for people," Madsen said.
Century coach Jacob Vetter also said a number of teams have a chance to win the tournament. He noted Owatonna is on a hot streak, No. 5 Farmington (11-15) split with Lakeville South during the regular season and that Mayo and Century also split two regular-season meetings.
"I wouldn't say there's a clear-cut favorite, not like in years past," Vetter said. "I think it's really there for anyone's taking."
That has given hope to a lot of the teams.
"I think we're the team to beat," Mayo senior guard Mason Madsen said. "I think everyone kind of has that mentality. Our section's super competitive; I think people didn't realize that when the season started but as the year played out, I think it showed it's competitive."
Most teams have a solid core of players. Senior twins Gabe (26.8 points a game) and Mason Madsen (19.5 ppg) spark Mayo.
"We need to be a team that can sustain our focus for 36 minutes. We haven't done that on a consistent basis," coach Madsen said. "We're really good in spurts, but then we take minutes off."
"I think it all starts on the defensive end," Mason Madsen said. "I know it's a little cliche, but defense does win championships. As long as we can guard, I think we'll be in good shape."
Century has good depth and Vetter said forwards Mark Leonard and Canon Tweed have been playing well as has guard Jack Fisher. Leonard has averaged 18.2 points over the last five games and Fisher has averaged 16.2.
"We've had a good couple games coming into the playoffs," Vetter said. "We're clicking and we know what we need to do offensively and defensively. It's kind of where we want to be heading into the playoffs."
Lakeville South features a number of athletic guards and also has 6-foot-8 junior Riley Mahlman, an offensive lineman in football who has verbally committed to Wisconsin.
"He's agile and a nice player and they have a couple of nice guards around him," coach Madsen said.
Owatonna is led by two strong sophomores in 6-7 center Evan Duschek and guard Brayden Williams, the son of coach Josh Williams.
Sixth-seeded John Marshall, which opens at Century, has relied heavily on senior guard Jacob Daing since the season-ending injury to Lincoln Meister.
The first two rounds will be played at the site of the high seeds. The semifinals are at 7 p.m. Saturday and the finals are March 13 at Mayo Civic Center.
"It's a nice reward for kids, I think, to make that regular season more valuable," coach Madsen said of having two potential home games.
Mayo hosts No. 7 Northfield (8-18) in Tuesday's quarterfinals.