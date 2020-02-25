Get ready for a heavyweight fight because the Section One, Class AA boys basketball tournament is stacked.
The loaded section features five teams with at least 21 wins — which is the most in Class AA — and four others with between 17 and 19 wins. Just four of the 16 teams have losing records. The first round begins on Thursday at the site of the higher seeds.
"I think it's going to be a brawl right from the beginning," Caledonia coach Brad King said. "I think the seedings kind of go right out the window as soon as we start on Thursday night."
Top-seeded Caledonia (24-1) is ranked No. 1 in the state. Lake City (23-3), the No. 2 seed, is ranked No. 3 in the state while third seed Stewartville (22-5) and No. 4 seed La Crescent (18-7) are receiving votes.
"If you look at the rankings, Section One has four of the top 15 teams in the state," said Lake City senior Nate Heise, who was named one of five Mr. Basketball finalists this week. "It's going to be a really tough section and whoever makes it out is probably going to be favored at state."
How stacked is the section? No. 5 seed St. Charles has a 19-7 record, No. 7 Lewiston-Altura is 22-4 and No. 9 Goodhue is 21-5.
"Section 1AA is the toughest AA section in the state and is going to be a grind for everyone," Lake City coach Greg Berge said. "Whoever wins the section will definitely earn it. In my opinion, the keys to winning this time of year are team defense, poise and shot selection."
One first-round game features No. 11 Cannon Falls (17-9) at No. 6 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (18-8) while another has Goodhue playing at No. 8 Lourdes (14-11).
"You go five through 12 (seeds), and if anyone has a good shooting night, and you struggle shooting it, it's going to be a short season for somebody," King said. "It's really going to come down to that, who's going to shoot the ball a little bit better."
Not only are the teams in the section talented, there are also plenty of stellar individuals. There might be four Division I players in the tournament in Heise (Northern Iowa), 6-foot-8 Stewatville junior Will Tschetter and Caledonia brothers Noah King, a senior guard, and Eli King, a sophomore guard.
"Wow this section is the best this year it has ever been; just crazy and so deep with talent and talented teams," Plainview-Elgin-Millville coach Jason Herber said.
Among some of the other future college players are Division II-bound Brady Williams (Minnesota State, Mankato) of Dover-Eyota and Lake City's Reid Gastner (Moorhead State) as well as Lourdes' Colin Meade, who will play at Division III St. John's.
"A lot of teams have at least two good guys and La Crescent kind of has a three-headed monster," coach King said.
Caledonia and Lake City have combined to win the last six Section 1AA titles with Lake City winning two of the past three, including a year ago. Those two teams might be the favorite, but are not the only contenders. Last year, No. 6 St. Charles beat No. 3 Stewartville and No. 2 Caledonia on the way to the section final. This past Saturday, Stewartville beat Lake City in the HVL title game and La Crescent recently had Stewartville down five points in the final minutes before the Tigers rallied to win.
"It's going to be crazy with all the great teams that are in our section," said Tschetter, who averages a state-best 34.7 points per game. "We just have to make sure we trust out game plans that we have for those teams. I feel like it's a little bit of a motivation factor too, trying to compete with all those other guys and just try to bring it every single night."
The quarterfinals are March 2, the finals are March 7 with the section title game slated for March 12.
"It's going to be interesting," coach King said. "I'm looking forward to it. I think our whole section is excited to get going."