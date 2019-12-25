It’s hard to ask for more than this.
Rochester Mayo girls basketball player Nancy Soro averages a robust 18 points and 9 rebounds per game while shooting a sensational 61 percent from the field.
But none of those categories or numbers are her highest priority. Instead, what’s continuously on the mind of the 5-feet-10 senior forward is to be the best teammate she can be.
“I think my positivity is my best thing,” said Soro, who was born in Shakopee and whose family moved to Rochester from Fargo, N.D., when she was in the third grade. “Because if you’re not positive, you can bring your whole team down. That stuff does affect everyone.”
Mayo’s second-year head coach Ryan Carpenter has two takes on Soro: One is that she’s among the top players in the Big Nine Conference and on the rise, the second has to do with Soro’s people skills.
They’re hard to beat.
“Nancy is a fantastic person,” Carpenter said. “She is fantastic with the other (players). Being a good teammate matters because it sets the tone for the program and trickles down to everyone.”
When Soro isn’t setting the tone with her get-along ways and smile, she’s doing it the way she’s always done it — by playing incredibly hard.
This was Carpenter’s description of Soro one year ago, when she relied on her elite strength and quickness: “Last year Nancy was more of a junkyard dog type of player,” Carpenter said. “She was going to be super physical. But she’s refined her game.”
Soro, who’s been described as “scary strong,” has done that refining especially with her shot, as that lofty 61-percent accuracy suggests. She has also doubled her scoring average, from 9 points per game last year to her current 18.
The senior has helped provide Mayo with a stellar one-two punch, with 6-3 junior center Anna Miller the other half of that dynamic equation. Both average 18 points and have helped the Spartans go from a disappointing 0-2 start to having won four of their last five games. That includes handing 10-1 Austin its only loss this season, an impressive 68-61 Mayo victory at Austin on Dec. 10.
Soro’s fingerprints were all over those wins, including scoring a team-high 22 points against Austin. On Friday and Saturday in the Rotary Holiday Classic, she’ll try to keep things going. Mayo, 4-3 overall, takes on 2-7 Lakeville South at 8 p.m. Friday. The other two teams in their bracket are Park of Cottage Grove and Stewartville. The first-round winners meet at 6 p.m. Saturday; the losers at 12:45 p.m.
Carpenter said Soro’s play has been a huge factor in his team’s improvement of late.
“Nancy has had a huge impact for us, obviously averaging 18 points and nine rebounds,” Carpenter said. “She’s got a huge motor; she’s going all the time. But she has really improved her ‘off-the-bounce game.’ Now, she’s almost unguardable one on one. She’s got a really good first step and is really strong. She’s doing all the right things and she loves to play.”
Soro seemingly does all the right things off the floor, too. A strong student, she is taking entirely college-level classes this year at Rochester Community and Technical College as part of the Post Secondary Enrollment Option for high school students. When she’s not doing that she’s working on the weekends, and of course playing lots of basketball.
No doubt, it’s the latter that she looks forward to most.
“I enjoy it so much,” Soro said. “I love basketball. And I really feel like there is a family aspect to our team. That’s pretty awesome because we all have a good relationship with each other.”
It’s Soro who makes sure of that.