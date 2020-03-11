It can’t be drawn up much better than this.
On one bench, 27-1 Caledonia.
On the other, 25-5 Stewartville.
The prize? A trip to the Class AA boys basketball state tournament.
The star power will be on full display Thursday, when the southeastern Minnesota powers meet at the Mayo Civic Arena in the biggest game of the season, so far, for both teams.
Stewartville junior Will Tschetter leads the state in scoring. But he’s not the Tigers only threat. Point guard Nolan Stier is playing his best basketball of the season. Pine Island learned the hard way during the Section 1AA semifinals. The Panthers went all-in on stopping Tschetter, and they did a good job, holding the star forward to just two first-half points.
But Stier used that extra space to have a career performance. Stier finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help guide the Tigers to the section final for the first time in more than a decade.
Caledonia can counter with an abundance of athletes and weapons. The top-seeded Warriors are ranked No. 1 in Class AA.
High-flying sophomore guard Eli King is on a mission to tear the rims off every time he steps on the floor. Big brother, Noah King, doesn’t throw down as many dunks as Eli, but he’s an elite scorer and the straw that stirs the drink for Caledonia.
Junior guard Austin Klug might be the No. 3 scorer for Caledonia, but he has the talent to be a top scorer for many teams. The sharpshooter splashed four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 points in Caledonia’s 100-84 win over Dover-Eyota in the Section 1AA semifinals.
Caledonia’s only loss so far this season came to loaded Minnehaha Academy on Jan. 31. The Warriors will enter the Section 1AA title game on a nine-game winning streak.
“I think Caledonia is ranked rather high in the state,” Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said with a sly grin. “It’s going to be a good test for us and a really good game. We’ll hopefully put together a solid game plan.”
Stewartville is on an eight-game winning streak, and Caledonia has struggled to guard big men at times this season. Dover-Eyota big man Brady Williams dropped 30 points on Caledonia, which could lead to a big performance for Tschetter.
“Will is a little different dynamic player because he’ll pull the threes a little more than Brady will,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “You have to play him a little tighter. He’s a little better at posting also. We lost backside help at times and when you lose backside help to Brady or Will, it’s an automatic two points. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Caledonia may be the favorite, but Stewartville isn’t scared of the top-ranked Warriors.
“Any time you have two Kings and a bunch of shooters, it’s going to be tough,” Girtman said. “But we have the best player, and I like our chances.”
SECTION 1AA CHAMPIONSHIP
Who: No. 1 Caledonia (27-1) vs. No. 3 Stewartville (25-5)
When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
Where: Mayo Civic Arena
Caledonia probable starting lineup: SO. G Eli King; JR. F Casey Schultz; JR. G Austin Klug; JR. G Andrew Kunelius; SR. F Noah King
Stewartville probable starting lineup: JR. G Nolan Stier; JR. G Kaleb Hellickson; SR. G Bradon Holschlag; SO. F Bode Mayer; JR. F Will Tschetter