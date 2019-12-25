Whether it's from opposing defenses or college recruiters, Stewartville junior boys basketball player Will Tschetter is drawing quite a crowd this season.
A year ago as a sophomore, the 6-foot-8 Tschetter burst on the scene as he averaged 21.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game while being named All-Conference in the Hiawatha Valley League.
He continued that strong play in the summer and has taken his game to new heights early in the 2019-20 season.
"I think he's finally starting to grow into his body," Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said. "He's not just tall, but he's good. He puts in the time and he's earned what he's gotten. The offensive and defensive skills that he's obtained, he's earned."
"I think I've definitely gotten better." Tschetter said. "I've improved my skill set in a few places by just getting in the gym with the team. And by getting a little bit stronger."
Tschetter has added 10 pounds of muscle to his 6-8 from a year ago and is now up to 220 pounds. Through six games, Tschetter is averaging just under 34 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. The Tigers (5-1) are currently ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AA and will be playing a pair of games at the Rotary Tournament at the Mayo Civic Center. They face St. Croix Prep (6-0), ranked No. 5 in Class AA on Friday and then will play either Century or Stillwater on Saturday.
"I think that will be a really good test for us," Tschetter said. "We've had a few close games this year so that's going to be been fun to play in, to get that experience for everyone."
As usual, Tschetter is likely to get a lot of attention from the defense while college recruiters look on in the stands.
"They do, especially early in the game, they're always keying on me," Tschetter said of opposing defenses. "But our team has done such a great job of finding the open guy, and guys knocking down threes, so it's really tough for them to guard us all around. And the way our guys can swing the ball around really fast, it's really tough."
Tschetter's stellar individual play has college coaches at every game watching him. He has already received scholarship offers from Division I schools Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, South Dakota and Augustana, which is in the process of moving to D-I.
"We typical have one or two college coaches a week that are coming and watching," Girtman said. "He got noticed in the AAU season and they're starting to come in. It's probably going to grow based on how he's been playing as of late."
"For me, I think I just need to go out and play my hardest every game and then all the recruiting and everything will take care of itself. Just kind of roll with it," Tschetter said.
Girtman calls Tschetter a "gifted scorer."
"He can put the ball in the hoop," the coach said. "He can score from the inside and dominate the paint or light it up from the outside. He's proficient at both."
Tschetter also excelled in the fall as the quarterback for the Stewartville football team. He said the football coaches emphasis speed, agility and explosiveness. And that has helped him on the basketball court.
"I guess that kind of helps translates to the basketball court, being fast, and footwork," he said. "That can kind of translate a little bit, especially going through drills in practice with footwork at quarterback."
Tschetter said he has noticed a definite improvement from his game a year ago.
"Probably my decision making," Tschetter said of his biggest improvement. "I don't feel like I'm forcing as many shots as last year. And my ballhandling has become a little bit better.
"I'd say that's one of my main assets in general, knowing where people are going to be," he added. "My teammates do a really good job of getting me the ball at just the right time. And just running through our offense, they do a really nice job."
The Tigers are off to a strong start. Junior point guard Nolan Stier is also playing well as he is averaging about 18 points, five rebounds and five assists a game.
"I feel this year our chemistry is really good and we're super-fun to play with, super unselfish," Tschetter said. "We're fairly deep and we have a bunch of guys who are fairly skilled and know what their role is and that's great to have."