Will Tschetter says he doesn’t care what level of college basketball he eventually plays, whether that be high-major or mid-major.
And no, getting little attention so far from Big Ten Conference schools does not keep him up at night. The 6-feet-8 Stewartville junior, who led the state in scoring this past season at 33 points per game, is refusing to get caught up in status.
He’s only looking for a good fit.
“I don’t think the size of the school or the name matters much to me,” said Tschetter, who’s been offered scholarships by Division I schools Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, Wyoming, Loyola Chicago, Toledo, James Madison, Colorado State and South Dakota State. “I’m just looking for the best fit for me, my family and my academics.”
Tough to guess where Tschetter will wind up. The next few months would have been a key recruiting time for him, with spring and then summer AAU basketball going on and college coaches routinely flocking to watch. But with COVID-19 in the way, there’s a chance that none of it gets played.
Instead, college coaches are going to have to spy around the outdoor basketball court at the Tschetter family farm in order to get a good look at him these days. That’s where he can continually be spotted putting up shots and doing workouts, often led by his mom, former Stewartville and North Dakota State University basketball standout Kasey Morlock (now Kasey Tschetter).
Kasey knows her stuff. She's a former Ms. Basketball award winner in Minnesota and was a three-time Division II All-American. She’s regularly putting that knowledge to good use as she and her husband, Garth Tschetter (a former NDSU wide receiver), have three boys — Will, eighth-grader Henry and fifth-grader Pete. Kasey is their primary basketball “teacher.”
“(Kasey) is a great role model for us,” Will said. “She’s always out there with us, pushing us and giving us good advice. She shows us lots of basketball stuff, with footwork and analyzing our shots.”
SPORTS MINDED
This is a sports household, and now more than ever. All three boys begin most mornings with a weight workout together, then a large chunk of their afternoons are spent getting up shots, with Kasey offering pointers and acting as their primary rebounder.
“Today, Will made 200 (3-pointers) and he went to four different places on the court and had to make 10 shots in a row, from each spot,” Kasey said. “I always told him that if you want to play college basketball, that you have to be ready.”
Garth helps get Will ready, too. When he comes out to join his sons, that’s when the 2-on-2 basketball starts. Kasey steps aside then, mostly due to having two shoulders “that are shot.”
Will has seen his game continue to expand this spring, which is a scary prospect for future opponents. He’d already made a massive step this past season, going from averaging 21 points per game as a sophomore, to a state-leading 33 this year. And he did it with stunning efficiency. Despite having two to three defenders draped on him much of the time, Tschetter shot 66 percent on 2-pointers, 45 percent on 3s and 82 percent from the free-throw line. He got those points in all kinds of ways, from post-ups, to drives, to long-range shooting, to alley-oop dunks. He also managed 11 rebounds per game.
Stewartville coach Adam Girtman attributed Tschetter’s monster season to him having reached some physical maturity.
“He became a lot more coordinated,” Girtman said. “You can tell now with that muscle definition really starting to come. Plus, he puts in hours and hours into his skills with drills.”
Tschetter, also a standout quarterback on the Stewartville football team, began this past basketball season not really sure how things were going to go, for him or the team.
He put together some big games early that gave him pause.
“I was thinking, ‘man, this is great,’” Tschetter said. “But I wasn’t so sure I’d be able to keep it up. I was hoping our team could keep winning. And as we did, things kind of snowballed for us. We gained so much confidence. It was crazy fun. It was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in basketball. We had so many great guys.”
Tschetter never let up and neither did his teammates. By the time the season was done the Tigers were 25-6, had upset state power Lake City, and had made it all the way to the Section 1AA championship game, where they lost to No. 1-ranked Caledonia.
And Tschetter had firmly put himself on the Minnesota basketball map, having been named to the All-State team.
Now, he’s working on taking things up another level. That and figuring out where he’s going to go to college. He has an ever-expanding list of schools to choose from.