The challenge was going to be obvious for the Lake City girls basketball team.
One look at its foe on Friday afternoon, combined with the knowledge that Rosemount was 7-1 and ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA, was all the Tigers needed.
That examination revealed an Irish team that was tall, with three players 6 feet or more, and loaded with individuals who looked like they'd nicely throw a discus or shot put.
Then the Irish made things even scary for Lake City by spending the first 9 minutes of their contest with Lake City shooting the heck out of the ball.
Rosemount had virtually put this Rotary Holiday Classic game at Mayo Civic Arena away by then, leading by 21 points. The Irish had already nailed seven 3-pointers en route to finishing with 12.
Lake City, a Class AA outfit which is plenty formidable in its own right, hung in after that but never made a real game of it. Rosemount walked off with a 71-51 win.
Rosemount 71, Lake City 51
LAKE CITY (51)
Lilly Meincke 17 P, 2 3-PT; Natalie Bremer 15 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Berge 4 P; Hailey Reckmann 2 P; Mahli Benjamin 2 P; Mya Shones 11 P.
ROSEMOUNT (71)
Nicole O'Neil 10 P, 2 3-PT; Gianna Freking 2 P; Helen Staley 12 P; Anna Tauer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Grace Willmott 1 P; Tayah Leenderts 4 P; Ivory Finley 9 P, 1 3-PT; Larisa O'Neil 12 P, 4 3-PT; Taylor Janssen 18 P, 4 3-PT.
Halftime: ROSE 39, LC 17.
Free throws: LC 11-13, ROSE 5-8.
Three-point goals: LC 3, ROSE 12.
Stewarville 71, Park 47
Lily Welch scored 19 points and Stewartville dominated the second half in beating Park 71-47.
The Tigers led just 34-26 at halftime, then took over.
Keeley Steele had 15 points for Stewartville and hit three 3-pointers. Jolie Stecher scored 13 points.
Stewartville 71, Park 47
PARK (47)
Ashanti Boykin 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ayanil Satcher 6 P, 2 3-PT; Elsa Olson 6 3-PT; Peyton Langbehn 2 P; Justine Jameson 12 P; Kate Townsend 1 P; Bryleigh Dana 2 3-PT; Madeline Blumberg 10 P; Avery Corrigan 1 3-PT.
STEWARTVILLE (71)
Haylie Strum 7 P; Olivia Quam 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kailee Malone 1 P; Lily Welch 19 P; Keeley Steele 15 P, 3 3-PT; Maia Peterson 1 P; Raina Stecher 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jolie Stecher 13 P; Ella Waltman 1 P; Brynn Potts 4 P.
Halftime: STEW 34, PARK 26.
Free throws: PARK 8-10, STEW 14-20.
Three-point goals: PARK 12, STEW 5.
Totino-Grace 57, John Marshall 55
Leah Dengerud scored 25 points and saved her best of five 3-pointers for last for Totino-Grace.
The sophomore guard drained a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in regulation, countering a 3-point make by John Marshall's Heather Mullenbach just seconds earlier that looked like it might give John Marshall the win.
Carla Meyer had 14 points for T-G. John Marshall was led by sophomore Lilly Meister's 21 points. Katie Hurt added 11, and Troi Gateno and Mullenbach each had nine.
TOTINO GRACE (57)
Lauren Miller 3 P, 1 3-PT; Leah Dengerud 25 P, 5 3-PT; Anna Caspers 7 P; Carla Meyer 14 P, 1 3-PT; Annie Mraz 6 P; Grace Sikkink 4 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (57)
Tori Gateno 9 P, 3 3-PT; Katie Hurt 11 P, 1 3-PT; Heather Mullenbach 9 P, 1 3-PT; Alexa Motley 5 P; Lilly Meister 21 P.
Halftime: Other 29, JM 27.
Free throws: Other 6-12, JM 8-11.
Three-point goals: Other 7, JM 5.
Lourdes 68, Owatonna 37
The Eagles won the game by a bunch and also got a unique treat along the way.
The latter was star senior guard Alyssa Ustby going over 2,000 points for her career. Ustby, a 6-1 senior, scored 31 points to give her xxx total for her four-year Lourdes career.
Lourdes was never threatened by struggling Owatonna, as it led 42-21 at intermission.
OWATONNA (37)
Maggie Newhouse 2 P; Ashley Schlauderaff 3 P; Ari Shornock 2 P; Lexi Mendenhall 2 P; Avery Ahrens 3 P, 1 3-PT; Holly Buytaert 2 P; Alivia Schuster 4 P; Audrey Simon 2 P; Sara Anderson 2 P; Sarah Kingland 12 P; Grace Jacobs 2 P; Lauren Sommers 2 P.
LOURDES (68)
Emily Bowron 2 P; Isabelle Horstman 2 P; Sydney Elliott 9 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Otto 6 P; Alyssa Ustby 31 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Alcott 2 P; Caroline Adamson 16 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 42, OWAT 21.
Free throws: OWAT 2-7, LOUR 2-8.
Three-point goals: OWAT 1, LOUR 6.
Burnsville 45, White Bear Lake 37
Morgan Krumwiede scored 17 points, hitting all seven of her free throws, as Burnsville slipped past White Bear Lake. Megan Diggan had 10 points for the Blaze. Ella Janicki had 10 points for the Bears.
Friday’s semifinals
Century vs. Mahtomedi, 6:45 (Auditorium)
Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Bloomington Kennedy, 7:30 p.m. (Exhibit Hall)
Saturday’s championship
Century/Mahtomedi winner vs. P-E-M/Kennedy winner, 4:45 p.m. (Auditorium)
Saturday’s third place
Century/Mahtomedi loser vs. P-E-M/Kennedy loser, 11:45 a.m. (Exhibit Hall)
Friday’s semifinals
Rosemount 71, Lake City 51
Saturday’s championship
Totino Grace vs. Rosemount, 9:15 a.m. (Auditorium)
Saturday’s third place
JM vs. Lake City, 3:45 p.m. (Exhibit Hall)
Friday’s semifinals
Lourdes 68, Owatonna 37
Burnsville 45, White Bear Lake 37
Saturday’s championship
Lourdes vs. Burnsville, 2 p.m. (Taylor Arena)
Saturday’s third place
Owatonna loser vs. White Bear Lake, 10:30 a.m. (Taylor Arena)
Friday’s semifinals
Mayo vs. Lakevillle South, 8 p.m. (Taylor Arena)
Saturday’s finals
Mayo/Lakeville South winner vs. Stewartville, 6 p.m. (Auditorium)
Saturday’s third place
Park vs. Mayo/Lakeville South loser, 12:45 p.m. (Auditorium)
Mayo/Lakeville South loser vs. Park/Stewartville loser, 12:45 p.m. (Auditorium)