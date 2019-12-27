Rotary Holiday Classic 2019
Rochester Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby (21) looks for an opening during a Rotary Holiday Classic game on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

The challenge was going to be obvious for the Lake City girls basketball team.

One look at its foe on Friday afternoon, combined with the knowledge that Rosemount was 7-1 and ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA, was all the Tigers needed.

That examination revealed an Irish team that was tall, with three players 6 feet or more, and loaded with individuals who looked like they'd nicely throw a discus or shot put.

Then the Irish made things even scary for Lake City by spending the first 9 minutes of their contest with Lake City shooting the heck out of the ball.

Rosemount had virtually put this Rotary Holiday Classic game at Mayo Civic Arena away by then, leading by 21 points. The Irish had already nailed seven 3-pointers en route to finishing with 12.

Lake City, a Class AA outfit which is plenty formidable in its own right, hung in after that but never made a real game of it. Rosemount walked off with a 71-51 win.

"That's a tough team," said Lake City coach Clay Olstad, whose Tigers slipped to 8-3 overall. "They move the ball and they shoot really well."

As if standing up to Rosemount wasn't going to be tough enough for a Lake City team at full strength, the Tigers were nowhere close to that. Missing were two vital pieces, 6-2 Gracy Bany with an ankle injury and veteran point guard Ava Wallerich with a bad wrist.
 
It meant that Lake City was going to have to turn heavily to its bench.
 
"We had a couple of players play today who'd never been in a varsity game before," Olstad said with a smile.
 
The Tigers certainly deserved credit, though. After a tough first 9 minutes in which Rosemount carved up their zone defense with quick passing and then by burying open jumpers, Lake City settled in.
 
"This game was good for us," Olstad said. "It showed what we have to work on. We have to move a lot better on defense, quicker, and the same is true offensively."
 
Lake City was paced offensively by a pair of sophomores,5-10 Lilly Meincke with 17 points and 5-11 Natalie Bremer with 15.
 
Though her scoring totals didn't match those two, Lake City's best player might have been 6-1 sophomore center Mya Shones. Shones led her team in rebounding, scored 11 points, and did the best job of making things difficult inside for Rosemount. Shones got it done with plenty of grit.
 
It was no easy task dealing with Rosemount's physicality.
 
"Mya has been playing really well lately," Olstad said. "She's has been coming off an ankle injury and is getting closer to fully healthy."
 
Rosemount ended with five players scoring nine points or more, including 6-2 sweet-shooting forward Taylor Janssen with a team-high 18 points.
 
The Irish are a tough out and they know it. Their only loss has been to No. 1-ranked Hopkins and its star point guard Paige Bueckers, the top-ranked player in the country.
 
"She is a great player," Rosemount guard Finley said. "She sees the entire floor and is a great passer."
 
Finley says her team does a bunch of the same stuff, playing together and finding the open person.
 
The Irish sure did that on Friday against Lake City.
 
"We all trust each other and we make sure we all get (offensive) opportunities," Finley said.
 

Rosemount 71, Lake City 51

LAKE CITY (51)

Lilly Meincke 17 P, 2 3-PT; Natalie Bremer 15 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Berge 4 P; Hailey Reckmann 2 P; Mahli Benjamin 2 P; Mya Shones 11 P. 

ROSEMOUNT (71)

Nicole O'Neil 10 P, 2 3-PT; Gianna Freking 2 P; Helen Staley 12 P; Anna Tauer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Grace Willmott 1 P; Tayah Leenderts 4 P; Ivory Finley 9 P, 1 3-PT; Larisa O'Neil 12 P, 4 3-PT; Taylor Janssen 18 P, 4 3-PT. 

Halftime: ROSE 39, LC 17.

Free throws: LC 11-13, ROSE 5-8.

Three-point goals: LC 3, ROSE 12.

Stewarville 71, Park 47

Lily Welch scored 19 points and Stewartville dominated the second half in beating Park 71-47.

The Tigers led just 34-26 at halftime, then took over. 

Keeley Steele had 15 points for Stewartville and hit three 3-pointers. Jolie Stecher scored 13 points.

Stewartville 71, Park 47
PARK (47)
Ashanti Boykin 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ayanil Satcher 6 P, 2 3-PT; Elsa Olson 6 3-PT; Peyton Langbehn 2 P; Justine Jameson 12 P; Kate Townsend 1 P; Bryleigh Dana 2 3-PT; Madeline Blumberg 10 P; Avery Corrigan 1 3-PT. 
STEWARTVILLE (71)
Haylie Strum 7 P; Olivia Quam 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kailee Malone 1 P; Lily Welch 19 P; Keeley Steele 15 P, 3 3-PT; Maia Peterson 1 P; Raina Stecher 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jolie Stecher 13 P; Ella Waltman 1 P; Brynn Potts 4 P. 
Halftime: STEW 34, PARK 26.
Free throws: PARK 8-10, STEW 14-20.
Three-point goals: PARK 12, STEW 5.

Totino-Grace 57, John Marshall 55

Leah Dengerud scored 25 points and saved her best of five 3-pointers for last for Totino-Grace.

The sophomore guard drained a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in regulation, countering a 3-point make by John Marshall's Heather Mullenbach just seconds earlier that looked like it might give John Marshall the win.

Carla Meyer had 14 points for T-G. John Marshall was led by sophomore Lilly Meister's 21 points. Katie Hurt added 11, and Troi Gateno and Mullenbach each had nine.

Totino-Grace 57, John Marshall 55

TOTINO GRACE (57)
Lauren Miller 3 P, 1 3-PT; Leah Dengerud 25 P, 5 3-PT; Anna Caspers 7 P; Carla Meyer 14 P, 1 3-PT; Annie Mraz 6 P; Grace Sikkink 4 P. 
JOHN MARSHALL (57)
Tori Gateno 9 P, 3 3-PT; Katie Hurt 11 P, 1 3-PT; Heather Mullenbach 9 P, 1 3-PT; Alexa Motley 5 P; Lilly Meister 21 P. 
Halftime: Other 29, JM 27.
Free throws: Other 6-12, JM 8-11.
Three-point goals: Other 7, JM 5.

Lourdes 68, Owatonna 37

The Eagles won the game by a bunch and also got a unique treat along the way.

The latter was star senior guard Alyssa Ustby going over 2,000 points for her career. Ustby, a 6-1 senior, scored 31 points to give her xxx total for her four-year Lourdes career.

Lourdes was never threatened by struggling Owatonna, as it led 42-21 at intermission.

Lourdes 68, Owatonna 37
OWATONNA (37)
Maggie Newhouse 2 P; Ashley Schlauderaff 3 P; Ari Shornock 2 P; Lexi Mendenhall 2 P; Avery Ahrens 3 P, 1 3-PT; Holly Buytaert 2 P; Alivia Schuster 4 P; Audrey Simon 2 P; Sara Anderson 2 P; Sarah Kingland 12 P; Grace Jacobs 2 P; Lauren Sommers 2 P. 
LOURDES (68)
Emily Bowron 2 P; Isabelle Horstman 2 P; Sydney Elliott 9 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Otto 6 P; Alyssa Ustby 31 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Alcott 2 P; Caroline Adamson 16 P, 2 3-PT. 
Halftime: LOUR 42, OWAT 21.
Free throws: OWAT 2-7, LOUR 2-8.
Three-point goals: OWAT 1, LOUR 6.

Burnsville 45, White Bear Lake 37

Morgan Krumwiede scored 17 points, hitting all seven of her free throws, as Burnsville slipped past White Bear Lake. Megan Diggan had 10 points for the Blaze. Ella Janicki had 10 points for the Bears.

Friday’s semifinals

Century vs. Mahtomedi, 6:45 (Auditorium)

Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Bloomington Kennedy, 7:30 p.m. (Exhibit Hall)

Saturday’s championship

Century/Mahtomedi winner vs. P-E-M/Kennedy winner, 4:45 p.m. (Auditorium)

Saturday’s third place

Century/Mahtomedi loser vs. P-E-M/Kennedy loser, 11:45 a.m. (Exhibit Hall) 

Friday’s semifinals

Totino-Grace 57, John Marshall 55

Rosemount 71, Lake City 51

Saturday’s championship

Totino Grace vs. Rosemount, 9:15 a.m. (Auditorium)

Saturday’s third place

JM vs. Lake City, 3:45 p.m. (Exhibit Hall)

Friday’s semifinals

Lourdes 68, Owatonna 37

Burnsville 45, White Bear Lake 37

Saturday’s championship

Lourdes vs. Burnsville, 2 p.m. (Taylor Arena)

Saturday’s third place

Owatonna loser vs. White Bear Lake, 10:30 a.m. (Taylor Arena)

Friday’s semifinals

Mayo vs. Lakevillle South, 8 p.m. (Taylor Arena)

Stewartville 71, Park 47

Saturday’s finals

Mayo/Lakeville South winner vs. Stewartville, 6 p.m. (Auditorium)

Saturday’s third place

Park vs. Mayo/Lakeville South loser, 12:45 p.m. (Auditorium)

 

 

