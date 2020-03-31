Boys’ basketball in the state of Minnesota was outstanding in 2019-20. And it wasn't just in the Twin Cities. The crop of talent from Southeastern Minnesota was top-notch. Stewartville's Will Tschetter led the state in scoring and was second-team All-State according to the Associated Press.
Lake City guard Nate Heise committed to Northern Iowa and was honored as the Post Bulletin's All-Area Player of the Year. Heise joined Mayo's Gabe Madsen and Caledonia's Noah King as third-team All-State selections. Tschetter, Heise, Madsen and King were all first-team All-Area selections by the Post Bulletin.
Sports reporters Isaac Trotter, Pat Ruff and Guy Limbeck decided to take it a step further. The trio met on Tuesday for the ultimate 2020 boys' basketball Area draft. There were eight rounds and they picked live on Episode 3 of the Post Bulletin Sports Podcast.
It's up to you to decide which reporter compiled the best team. Listen to the podcast to get the full play-by-play of the draft, but here were the final results.
Guy Limbeck
Starting Lineup
G 6-5 Nate Heise, Lake City: 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 steals
G 6-3 Mason Madsen, Mayo: 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists.
G 6-3 Agwa Nywesh, Austin: 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.1 steals.
F 6-4 Reid Gastner, Lake City: 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists
F 6-4 Carter O’Reilly, Pine Island: 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds.
Bench
G 5-11 Blake Herber, Plainview-Elgin-Millville: 21.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals
G 6-0 Jake Braaten, Byron: 17.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.0 spg
F 6-4 Gunner Reed, Lewiston-Altura: 22.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.7 spg
Isaac Trotter
Starting Lineup
G 6-3 Eli King, Caledonia: 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.3 steals, 1.8 blocks.
G 6-2 Noah King, Caledonia: 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals
G 6-3 Jacob Daing, John Marshall: 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists
F 6-8 Will Tschetter, Stewartville: 33.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks.
F 6-5 Colin Meade, Lourdes: 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.4 blocks.
Bench
G 6-3 Austin Klug, Caledonia: 11.2 ppg, 3.9 rpb. 2.0 apg, 1.7 spg
G 6-1 Nolan Stier, Stewartville: 14.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 2.2 spg
G/F 6-2 Ethan Slaathaug, Hayfield: 22.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.7 spg
Pat Ruff
Starting Lineup
G 6-5 Gabe Madsen, Mayo: 26.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists
G 6-1 Kooper Vaughn, St. Charles: 28.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 steals.
G 6-1 Jack Fisher, Century: 14.3 points 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals
F 6-8 Brady Williams, Dover-Eyota: 22.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.4 blocks
C 6-9 Lincoln Meister, John Marshall: 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds
Bench
F 6-4 Colt Landers, Grand Meadow: 20.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg
F 6-4 Gabe Hagen, Blooming Prairie: 15.7 ppg, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.4 blocks
G 6-2 Michael Sharp, Rochester Mayo: 10.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg