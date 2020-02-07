HAYFIELD – Time and time again, Blooming Prairie has proved they’re one of the best teams in the Gopher Conference and throughout the state. The 11th-ranked Awesome Blossoms faced one of their biggest tests Friday night.
No. 12 Hayfield was determined to take them out and earn a statement Gopher Conference win. A raucous crowd packed into the Vikings’ gym, and Hayfield rewarded them by jumping out to a 17-5 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Blooming Prairie wasn’t just facing a 12-point hole, but starting forward Karsen Vigeland suffered a knee injury early in the first half and didn’t return.
But, yet, Blooming Prairie head coach Nate Piller radiated peace despite the defeaning crowd. And his team responded. Blooming Prairie dug out of their early hole and survived a second half that featured 13 different lead changes and escaped with a 59-54 victory over Hayfield.
It was the second time this season that Blooming Prairie has defeated Hayfield after trailing big in the first half.
“Our guys, just have a lot of composure in big games,” Piller said. “We’re a senior-oriented team. We have great leadership from the kids. They don’t get rattled.”
But even in a loss, Hayfield proved that they’re going to be an extremely tough out. Hayfield was led by Ethan Slaathaug, who scored a game-high 24 points.
Slaathaug got to the rim at will and also converted nine of his 11 free-throw attempts. Slaathaug found Isaac Matti for a huge triple which knotted the score at 54 with less than 90 seconds remaining.
“It was extremely tough to stop them,” Piller said. “They have a lot of things going for them. They have the dribble-drive going and when that wasn’t going, they would kick it out to 3-point shooters. That’s a great team. There’s no slouches out there. They love the game of basketball.”
But Blooming Prairie was the team that executed down the stretch. Senior forward Gabe Hagen was double-teamed all night long by Hayfield defenders, but Hagen found junior Drew Kittelson for the go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left.
Kittelson had a team-high 11 points. Hagen finished with 10 points, while Isaac Ille and Parker Vaith both chipped in nine points for the Awesome Blossoms.
Hayfield dropped to 7-4 in conference play and 15-5 overall. Blooming Prairie improved to 8-1 in the Gopher Conference and 16-2 overall.
“Our kids have a lot of determination,” Piller said. “They want to make this season special.”