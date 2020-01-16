STEWARTVILLE -- There’s no hatred between Stewartville head coach Ryan Liffrig and Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme. Just minutes after Goodhue pulled out a 67-58 victory over Stewartville, the two head coaches were chatting cordially at midcourt. There’s mutual respect on both sides.
But make no mistake. Stewartville and Goodhue has definitely formed into a heated rivalry in girls basketball.
“The rivalry has grown a lot in the last two or three years as Stewartville’s program has really grown strong, and I think Ryan has a ton to do with that,” Wieme said. “It’s a game like this every time we play.”
Thursday’s Hiawatha Valley League showdown featured exactly what you’d expect from a rivalry game. Both teams came very prepared. Both teams executed their respective game plans. When there was a loose ball, three or four girls were laying out trying to gain possession.
Stewartville senior Olivia Quam left the game with blood streaming out of her elbow and her knee. After receiving two bandaids, she was right back in the game. No questions asked.
Nothing was going to keep Quam from getting back on the floor. Because this game means something to both programs.
It didn’t used to feel like this. Goodhue has been one of the best programs in the state. This is the 12th year under Wieme. They have advanced to the state tournament in seven of the past 11 years. They won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017.
Stewartville hasn’t been close to the level of success of Goodhue. But that’s changed in recent years.
“Yeah, this game means more,” Liffrig said. “It’s fun to play Goodhue, Lake City, Lourdes and Kasson-Mantorville too. It feels like a rivalry has started because we have two good programs. Last year was a one-point game. We got them the year before that. Many years before that they drilled us basically every time. We feel like we can compete with them now.”
Goodhue is now 16-1 after the nine-point victory over Stewartville, but it certainly didn’t come easy. Because rivalry games are never easy.
When Anika Schafer splashed a corner 3-pointer to give Goodhue an early 13-5 lead, Liffrig didn’t lose his composure. He knew his team would respond. Stewartville senior Lily Welch then rattled off six straight points to stem the tide. 5-foot-1 freshman Haylie Strum waded into the trees to convert an old fashioned three-point play to give Stewartville a 14-13 lead.
When Stewartville junior Maia Peterson nailed two free throws to trim Goodhue’s deficit to 30-29 early in the second half, Wieme didn’t lose his cool. Instead, he rallied the troops and stuck with his high-pressure defense. The Wildcats embarked on a 15-0 run behind Wieme’s steady hand.
But just like any rivalry game, Stewartville wasn’t going to give up so easily. Hailey Lewis scored four points in a row, Welch got it going offensively, and Keeley Steele and Kailee Malone both stepped up and drilled long 3-pointers to cap off a 15-4 Stewartville run.
“Obviously bringing a team in that’s ranked eighth, you’re going to be excited for it,” Liffrig said. “Our girls know we can compete with them. They got the better end of us tonight, but we hope to see them again. Their defense got to us at times, especially early in the second half. We really got flustered. But then we started to play well down the stretch. Hopefully we’re able to use that going forward.”
Both teams embody their head coach. Goodhue seemingly never loses its cool, just like Wieme. After seeing a 16-point lead evaporate, Goodhue got a huge trey from Schafer yet again, and they were able to pull out the nine-point victory.
“That shot steadied us,” Wieme said. “We were kind of wobbling a little bit. She had five threes tonight and she’s been delivering for us consistently. That steadied us and really powered us through to the end. We were able to just take a breath after that one.”
On the other side, Liffrig is the ultimate competitor. He works the officials constantly. He unleashed a massive fist pump when his team poked a steal away and converted on the other end. He groaned when the officials called a questionable foul on Jolie Stecher after what looked like a clean block.
Stewartville never gave up because Liffrig never gave up.
Goodhue never lost its cool because Wieme never lost his composure.
Thursday was the only time that Goodhue and Stewartville will play each other during the regular season. But they’re in the same section this year. A postseason date could be around the corner.
“If we play them again you’ll see a ton of pressure on both sides,” Liffrig said. “We know each other so well. We play each other in the summer too. (Wieme) is such a good coach. It’ll be a fun game if we get to play again.”
Liffrig and Wieme might have walked off the floor smiling and chatting like longtime friends. But make no mistake about it, the rivalry between Goodhue and Stewartville is alive and well. And that’s a really good thing.
“This game is one of three or four that we look forward to,” Wieme said. “Especially this year knowing that the type of team that they have and the attention that their team is rightly getting. Especially being down here, we’d know it was going to be tough. It feels great to win a big road conference game.”