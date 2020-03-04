ROCHESTER – Kaden Thomas took care of the first half for Blooming Prairie with five 3-pointers and 19 points.
Gabe Hagen took over in the second half with 14 of his 17 points coming in the final 18 minutes.
Hagen and Thomas combined for 43 points to lead No. 1 Blooming Prairie to a 72-50 win over eighth-seeded Southland in the Section 1A quarterfinals.
“We really complement each other well,” Thomas said. “We’ve played AAU together and we know how each other works."
Thomas scored a game-high 26 points. He finished with seven 3-pointers. He scored as many points in the first half as Southland.
“I made my first one and it felt really good,” Thomas said. “So, then I just kept shooting and shooting and shooting. They kept going in.”
The Awesome Blossoms led 35-19 at the half, and they squashed any rally that Southfield tried to put together in the second half.
It was a far cry from their first meeting when Blooming Prairie edged Southland 73-62 in a hard-fought matchup. But in that first game, Blooming Prairie was having to adjust to life without senior forward Karson Vigeland, who tore his ACL in the win over Hayfield on Feb. 7.
“They had us really close the first time,” Thomas said. “We were still getting adjusted. We’ve adjusted to him being out and we’re working better as a team.”
Sophomore Drew Kittelson has stepped up in Vigeland’s absence. Kittelson scored six points Wednesday.
“It’s terrible for Karson; he goes in for surgery tomorrow, and we’ll keep him in our thoughts and prayers,” Blooming Prairie coach Nathan Piller said. “But Drew has done a really nice job. He’s come into his own. He understands that he doesn’t have to be Karson. He does different things than Karson. He’s just playing his role for us.”
Southland was led by Harrison Hanna (11 points) and Daniel Boe (10 points).
Blooming Prairie (23-3) advanced to Saturday's 11 a.m. Section 1A semifinals. They'll play Grand Meadow who knocked off Schaeffer Academy 40-38. Blooming Prairie beat Grand Meadow by one earlier in the year, and they are 11-0 against Section 1A opponents this season.
“The thing we need to do is keep things in perspective,” Piller said. “Not even just game-by-game but possession-by-possession. We have to have great practices. We had great practices leading up to tonight. What we did in practice showed up on the court.”
No. 1 Blooming Prairie 72, No. 8 Southland 50
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (72)
Isaac Ille 2 P; Zach Archer 12 P, 2 3-PT; Parker Vaith 6 P; Kaden Thomas 26 P, 7 3-PT; Zach Weber 3 P; Gabe Hagen 17 P; Drew Kittelson 6 P
SOUTHLAND (50)
Reece Tapp 8 P, 2 3-PT; Nicholas Boe 8 P; Harrison Hanna 11 P, 1 3-PT; Daniel Boe 10 P, 2 3-PT; Noah Lamp 3 P, 1 3-PT; Eli Wolff 8 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Schmitz 2 P
Halftime: BP 35, SOUTH 19.
Free throws: BP 9-17, SOUTH 5-8.
Three-point goals: BP 9, SOUTH 7.