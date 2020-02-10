A trio of boys players from Southeastern Minnesota are in the running for the state's annual Mr. Basketball award.
The Mr. Basketball Committee announces its Top 10 candidates for the 2020 Mr. Basketball award on Monday night. Among the 10 seniors were Gabe Madsen of Mayo, Nate Heise of Lake City and Noah King of Caledonia.
All three players are guards and expected to play at the Division I level. Madsen and Heise are both 6-foot-5. Madsen has signed to play at Cincinnati (as has his twin brother Mason) and Heise has signed to play at Northern Iowa. The 6-2 King originally agreed to play at South Dakota State, but he recently reopened his recruiting process.
Heise is averaging 29.5 points a game this season and Lake City (19-1) is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA. Madsen is averaging about 27 points a game for the 15-5 Spartans. King is averaging 22 points a game for Caledonia (19-1), which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA.
The other seven seniors among the top 10 for Mr. Basketball are Ben Carlson of East Ridge, Steven Crowl of Eastview, Dain Dainja of Park Center, Drake Dobbs of Eden Prairie, Dawson Garcia of Prior Lake, Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy, and Kerwin Walton of Hopkins.
The Final Five will be announced the week of Feb. 24. The Final Five candidates will be recognized on court during the April 5 Minnesota Timberwolves game at Target Center. During that ceremony, the 2020 Mr. Basketball winner will be announced.
Matthew Hurt of John Marshall was the 2019 Mr. Basketball Award winner.