MEADE'S LATE JUMPER LIFTS LOURDES

Colin Meade hit a 15-foot jumper to give Lourdes the lead in the closing minute as it held on to defeat Dover-Eyota 66-66 in non-conference boys basketball on Thursday.

Lourdes opened the game with a 19-4 run and lead most of the way. Visiting Dover-Eyota took a lead with 1:20 to play before Meade hit his shot on Lourdes' next possession to give the hosts the lead for good.

Meade had a big overall game with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Peyton Dunham had 24 points and six rebounds while Ethan Sailer chipped in with 10 points.

Brady Williams pumped in a game-high 29 points for D-E.

Lourdes held a big edge at the line as it hit 20 of 27 free throws while D-E was 10-for-16 at the line.

Lourdes (9-5) is off until next Friday when it plays at Goodhue.

Lourdes 66, Dover-Eyota 63

DOVER-EYOTA (63)

Noah Rice 2 P; Logan Riley 8 P; Blake Blattner 6 P; Tyler Johnson 1 P; Landon DeMuth 3 P, 1 3-PT; Zak Kellen 2 P; Greg Holst 4 P, 1 3-PT; Jamison Dahl 4 P; Brady Williams 29 P, 1 3-PT; Bobby Mason 4 P.

LOURDES (66)

Robbie Haedt 3 R; Trevor Greguson 2 P, 2 R; Austin Loeslie 1 P, 1 R; JT Cafarella 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Colin Meade 26 P, 13 R, 1 3-PT; Ethan Sailer 10 P, 3 R; Peyton Dunham 24 P, 6 R.

Halftime: LOUR 32, DE 26.

Free throws: DE 10-16, LOUR 20-27.

Three-point goals: DE 3, LOUR 2.

BALANCED MAYO ROLLS PAST RED WING

RED WING -- Mayo had 12 players score and three that reached double figures in an easy 86-39 win over Red Wing in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Thursday.

"This was a complete team effort for the entire 36 minutes," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "We played with focus and energy all night, and I thought we shared the ball at a really high level. We are excited to continue to find ways to get better."

Gabe Madsen paced the visiting Spartans with 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael Sharp hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Mayo while Mason Madsen had 11 points. Andre Crockett and Makuei both hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points.

Mayo, which finished with 12 3-pointers, led 50-17 at the half.

DonTray Johnson led the host Wingers with 13 points. 

The Spartans improve to 9-3 overall, 8-2 in the Big Nine. Red Wing drops to 2-12, 1-9 in the Big Nine and has dropped seven straight.

Mayo 86, Red Wing 39

MAYO (86)

Gabe Madsen 18 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 2 P; Makuei Riek 9 P, 3 3-PT; Asa Cummings 2 P; Daniel Young 3 P; Michael Wiltgen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Riek Riek 2 P; Andre Crockett 9 P, 3 3-PT; Brandon Koga 5 P; Mustafa Aweys 2 P; Michael Sharp 16 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Madsen 11 P, 1 3-PT.

RED WING (39)

Ben Kuehni 3 P, 1 3-PT; Deso Buck 7 P, 1 3-PT; DonTray Johnson 13 P, 1 3-PT; Cooper Chandler 8 P, 2 3-PT; Denval Atkinson 6 P; Wyatt Gonsior 2 P.

Halftime: MAYO 50, RW 17.

Free throws: MAYO 8-13, RW 6-12.

Three-point goals: MAYO 12, RW 5.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Pine Island 73, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (55)

Anthony Cylkowski 17 P, 5 3-PT; Willie Holm III 11 P; Zach Hutton 3 P; Tanner Gates 2 P; Broc Fredrickson 2 P; Landen Chandler 6 P, 0 3-PT; Logan Jasperson 5 P; Kaleb Stensland 4 P.

PINE ISLAND (73)

Caleb Henderson 2 P; Cole Groven 1 P; Connor Bailey 7 P, 1 3-PT; Max Owen 16 P, 4 3-PT; Will Warneke 4 P; Johnny Bauer 5 P; Carter O'Reilly 30 P, 1 3-PT; Tucker Fogarty 2 P; Peter Bruss 6 P.

Halftime: ZM na, PI na.

Free throws: ZM na, PI na.

Three-point goals: ZM 5, PI 6.

Stewartville 43, Goodhue 27

STEWARTVILLE (43)

Nolan Stier 11 P, 3 3-PT; Bradon Holschlag 4 P; Trent Einertson 2 P; Bode Mayer 2 P; Will Tschetter 24 P, 3 3-PT.

GOODHUE (27)

Will Opsahl 8 P, 2 3-PT; Tyson Christensen 2 P; Ethan Schafer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Opsahl 8 P, 1 3-PT; Conor O'Reilly 4 P; Sam Peterson 2 P.

Halftime: STEW 15, GOOD 11.

Free throws: STEW 12-13, GOOD 5-10.

Three-point goals: STEW 6, GOOD 4.

St. Charles 104, Cotter 70

WINONA COTTER (70)

Anthony Guzzo 6 P, 1 3-PT; Cale Beckman 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ryan Hesch 2 P; Ethan Hesch 4 P; Andrew Hinz 1 P; Connor Yocum 10 P, 1 3-PT; Payton Weifenbach 22 P, 5 3-PT; Charley Schroder 9 P, 2 3-PT; Tate Gilbertson 4 P.

ST. CHARLES (104)

Noah Disbrow 5 P; Drew Maloney 23 P, 3 3-PT; Kooper Vaughn 27 P, 7 3-PT; Tyler Gransee 5 P, 1 3-PT; Chase Walters 4 P; William Davidson 13 P, 4 3-PT; Kaedyn Redig 12 P, 3 3-PT; Kyle Putzier 2 P; David Hanson 3 P; Sam Linderbaum 4 P; Cole Berends 6 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: STC 59, COTT 34.

Free throws: COTT 13-31, STC 10-18.

Three-point goals: COTT 11, STC 20.

GOPHER CONFERNCE

Hayfield 74, Maple River 49

MAPLE RIVER (49)

Mason Frank 2 P; Ethan Fischer 10 P; Ben Trio 3 P, 1 3-PT; Hayden Niebuhr 2 P; Will Sellers 8 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Schirmer 6 P; Lucas Doering 12 P; Aidan Sindelir 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan McGregor 3 P.

HAYFIELD (74)

Patrick Towey 19 P, 1 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 13 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Nelson 2 P; Isaac Matti 6 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Pack 2 P; Luke Dudycha 18 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Ethan Slaathaug 14 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: HAY 35, MR 33.

Free throws: MR 3-7, HAY 9-22.

Three-point goals: MR 4, HAY 5.

NON-CONFERENCE

Blooming Prairie 63, Triton 50

BLOOMING PRAIRIE (63)

Jarrett Larson 6 P; Isaac Ille 7 P, 2 3-PT; Karson Vigeland 14 P; Kaden Thomas 7 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Hagen 19 P; Drew Kittelson 6 P.

TRITON (50)

Austin Melder 7 P; Jay Yankowiak 4 P; Owen Petersohn 7 P; Haevan Quimby 14 P, 2 3-PT; Braxton Munnikhuysen 13 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Kruckeburg 5 P.

Halftime: BP 31, TRI 23.

Free throws: BP 8-20, TRI 15-21.

Three-point goals: BP 3, TRI 3.

Southland 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 75

LEROY-OSTRANDER (75)

Chase Johnson 6 P; Dakota Stoopes 14 P, 4 3-PT; Riley Olson 29 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Collier 7 P; Tanner Olson 13 P; Levi Royston 6 P, 2 3-PT.

SOUTHLAND (79)

Reece Tapp 5 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Nicholas Boe 15 P, 10 R; Harrison Hanna 12 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Daniel Boe 12 P, 10 R; Matt Mueller 13 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Noah Lamp 6 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Eli Wolff 16 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LO 43, SOUTH 32.

Free throws: LO 10-16, SOUTH 6-9.

Three-point goals: LO 7, SOUTH 5.

