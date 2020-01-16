MEADE'S LATE JUMPER LIFTS LOURDES
Colin Meade hit a 15-foot jumper to give Lourdes the lead in the closing minute as it held on to defeat Dover-Eyota 66-66 in non-conference boys basketball on Thursday.
Lourdes opened the game with a 19-4 run and lead most of the way. Visiting Dover-Eyota took a lead with 1:20 to play before Meade hit his shot on Lourdes' next possession to give the hosts the lead for good.
Meade had a big overall game with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Peyton Dunham had 24 points and six rebounds while Ethan Sailer chipped in with 10 points.
Brady Williams pumped in a game-high 29 points for D-E.
Lourdes held a big edge at the line as it hit 20 of 27 free throws while D-E was 10-for-16 at the line.
Lourdes (9-5) is off until next Friday when it plays at Goodhue.
Lourdes 66, Dover-Eyota 63
DOVER-EYOTA (63)
Noah Rice 2 P; Logan Riley 8 P; Blake Blattner 6 P; Tyler Johnson 1 P; Landon DeMuth 3 P, 1 3-PT; Zak Kellen 2 P; Greg Holst 4 P, 1 3-PT; Jamison Dahl 4 P; Brady Williams 29 P, 1 3-PT; Bobby Mason 4 P.
LOURDES (66)
Robbie Haedt 3 R; Trevor Greguson 2 P, 2 R; Austin Loeslie 1 P, 1 R; JT Cafarella 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Colin Meade 26 P, 13 R, 1 3-PT; Ethan Sailer 10 P, 3 R; Peyton Dunham 24 P, 6 R.
Halftime: LOUR 32, DE 26.
Free throws: DE 10-16, LOUR 20-27.
Three-point goals: DE 3, LOUR 2.
BALANCED MAYO ROLLS PAST RED WING
RED WING -- Mayo had 12 players score and three that reached double figures in an easy 86-39 win over Red Wing in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Thursday.
"This was a complete team effort for the entire 36 minutes," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "We played with focus and energy all night, and I thought we shared the ball at a really high level. We are excited to continue to find ways to get better."
Gabe Madsen paced the visiting Spartans with 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael Sharp hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Mayo while Mason Madsen had 11 points. Andre Crockett and Makuei both hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points.
Mayo, which finished with 12 3-pointers, led 50-17 at the half.
DonTray Johnson led the host Wingers with 13 points.
The Spartans improve to 9-3 overall, 8-2 in the Big Nine. Red Wing drops to 2-12, 1-9 in the Big Nine and has dropped seven straight.
Mayo 86, Red Wing 39
MAYO (86)
Gabe Madsen 18 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 2 P; Makuei Riek 9 P, 3 3-PT; Asa Cummings 2 P; Daniel Young 3 P; Michael Wiltgen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Riek Riek 2 P; Andre Crockett 9 P, 3 3-PT; Brandon Koga 5 P; Mustafa Aweys 2 P; Michael Sharp 16 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Madsen 11 P, 1 3-PT.
RED WING (39)
Ben Kuehni 3 P, 1 3-PT; Deso Buck 7 P, 1 3-PT; DonTray Johnson 13 P, 1 3-PT; Cooper Chandler 8 P, 2 3-PT; Denval Atkinson 6 P; Wyatt Gonsior 2 P.
Halftime: MAYO 50, RW 17.
Free throws: MAYO 8-13, RW 6-12.
Three-point goals: MAYO 12, RW 5.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Pine Island 73, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (55)
Anthony Cylkowski 17 P, 5 3-PT; Willie Holm III 11 P; Zach Hutton 3 P; Tanner Gates 2 P; Broc Fredrickson 2 P; Landen Chandler 6 P, 0 3-PT; Logan Jasperson 5 P; Kaleb Stensland 4 P.
PINE ISLAND (73)
Caleb Henderson 2 P; Cole Groven 1 P; Connor Bailey 7 P, 1 3-PT; Max Owen 16 P, 4 3-PT; Will Warneke 4 P; Johnny Bauer 5 P; Carter O'Reilly 30 P, 1 3-PT; Tucker Fogarty 2 P; Peter Bruss 6 P.
Halftime: ZM na, PI na.
Free throws: ZM na, PI na.
Three-point goals: ZM 5, PI 6.
Stewartville 43, Goodhue 27
STEWARTVILLE (43)
Nolan Stier 11 P, 3 3-PT; Bradon Holschlag 4 P; Trent Einertson 2 P; Bode Mayer 2 P; Will Tschetter 24 P, 3 3-PT.
GOODHUE (27)
Will Opsahl 8 P, 2 3-PT; Tyson Christensen 2 P; Ethan Schafer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Opsahl 8 P, 1 3-PT; Conor O'Reilly 4 P; Sam Peterson 2 P.
Halftime: STEW 15, GOOD 11.
Free throws: STEW 12-13, GOOD 5-10.
Three-point goals: STEW 6, GOOD 4.
St. Charles 104, Cotter 70
WINONA COTTER (70)
Anthony Guzzo 6 P, 1 3-PT; Cale Beckman 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ryan Hesch 2 P; Ethan Hesch 4 P; Andrew Hinz 1 P; Connor Yocum 10 P, 1 3-PT; Payton Weifenbach 22 P, 5 3-PT; Charley Schroder 9 P, 2 3-PT; Tate Gilbertson 4 P.
ST. CHARLES (104)
Noah Disbrow 5 P; Drew Maloney 23 P, 3 3-PT; Kooper Vaughn 27 P, 7 3-PT; Tyler Gransee 5 P, 1 3-PT; Chase Walters 4 P; William Davidson 13 P, 4 3-PT; Kaedyn Redig 12 P, 3 3-PT; Kyle Putzier 2 P; David Hanson 3 P; Sam Linderbaum 4 P; Cole Berends 6 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: STC 59, COTT 34.
Free throws: COTT 13-31, STC 10-18.
Three-point goals: COTT 11, STC 20.
GOPHER CONFERNCE
Hayfield 74, Maple River 49
MAPLE RIVER (49)
Mason Frank 2 P; Ethan Fischer 10 P; Ben Trio 3 P, 1 3-PT; Hayden Niebuhr 2 P; Will Sellers 8 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Schirmer 6 P; Lucas Doering 12 P; Aidan Sindelir 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan McGregor 3 P.
HAYFIELD (74)
Patrick Towey 19 P, 1 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 13 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Nelson 2 P; Isaac Matti 6 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Pack 2 P; Luke Dudycha 18 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Ethan Slaathaug 14 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 35, MR 33.
Free throws: MR 3-7, HAY 9-22.
Three-point goals: MR 4, HAY 5.
NON-CONFERENCE
Blooming Prairie 63, Triton 50
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (63)
Jarrett Larson 6 P; Isaac Ille 7 P, 2 3-PT; Karson Vigeland 14 P; Kaden Thomas 7 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Hagen 19 P; Drew Kittelson 6 P.
TRITON (50)
Austin Melder 7 P; Jay Yankowiak 4 P; Owen Petersohn 7 P; Haevan Quimby 14 P, 2 3-PT; Braxton Munnikhuysen 13 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Kruckeburg 5 P.
Halftime: BP 31, TRI 23.
Free throws: BP 8-20, TRI 15-21.
Three-point goals: BP 3, TRI 3.
Southland 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 75
LEROY-OSTRANDER (75)
Chase Johnson 6 P; Dakota Stoopes 14 P, 4 3-PT; Riley Olson 29 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Collier 7 P; Tanner Olson 13 P; Levi Royston 6 P, 2 3-PT.
SOUTHLAND (79)
Reece Tapp 5 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Nicholas Boe 15 P, 10 R; Harrison Hanna 12 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Daniel Boe 12 P, 10 R; Matt Mueller 13 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Noah Lamp 6 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Eli Wolff 16 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LO 43, SOUTH 32.
Free throws: LO 10-16, SOUTH 6-9.
Three-point goals: LO 7, SOUTH 5.