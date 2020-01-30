Century used a balanced attack with four players in double figures and another with nine points to toppled emerging Albert Lea 66-48 in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Thursday.
The host Panthers held a seven-point lead at the half, 33-26, before pulling away over the final 18 minutes.
"Second half we picked it up on the defensive end and got out in transition," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "We had a balanced effort overall and Carter Proud had a great game with 10 points and played hard defense."
Joining Proud in double figures for Century were Jack Fisher with 15 points, Mark Leonard with 13 and Stephen Olander with 11, including a trio of 3-pointers. Canon Tweed added nine points and six rebounds.
"Guys did a nice job against the zone, being able to hit some threes in the first half," Vetter said.
Century improves to 12-5 overall, 10-3 in the Big Nine. Albert Lea, which recently defeated Austin, drops to 7-8 overall, 6-7 in the conference.
Century 66, Albert Lea 48
ALBERT LEA (48)
Javarus Mucha Owens 15 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Koby Hendrickson 12 P, 5 R; Chay Guen 16 P, 3 R; Josh Guen 2 P; Connor Veldman 3 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT.
CENTURY (66)
RJ Saar 2 P, 2 R; Carter Proud 10 P, 2 3-PT; Gabe Hanson 6 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Stephen Olander 11 P, 3 3-PT; Mark Leonard 13 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Jack Fisher 15 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Canon Tweed 9 P, 6 R; Peter Lynch 1 P, 1 R.
Halftime: CENT 33, AL 26.
Free throws: AL 10-14, CENT 4-8.
Three-point goals: AL 2, CENT 10.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Caledonia 89, La Crescent 67
LA CRESCENT (67)
Cody Kowalski 1 P; Mason Bills 5 P; Jaden Einerwold 3 P, 1 3-PT; Camron Manske 6 P, 2 3-PT; Carter Todd 2 P; Isaac Petersen 13 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Todd 17 P; Josh Kerska 3 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Schwartzhoff 15 P, 2 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (89)
Eli King 27 P, 2 3-PT; Casey Schultz 14 P; Austin Klug 2 P; Jackson Koepke 4 P; Noah King 28 P, 2 3-PT; Devin Voderohe 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Privet 8 P; Thane Meiners 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 42, LAC 33.
Free throws: LAC 10-18, CAL 16-22.
Three-point goals: LAC 7, CAL 6.
Lewiston-Altura 84, Winona Cotter 37
WINONA COTTER (37)
Anthony Guzzo 3 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Cale Beckman 5 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Connor Yocum 19 P, 5 R; Payton Weifenbach 4 P, 5 R; Charley Schroder 2 P; Tate Gilbertson 4 P, 2 R.
LEWISTON-ALTURA (84)
Gunner Reed 34 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Tommy Lee 6 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Collin Bonow 12 P, 8 R; Sam Bronk 3 P, 2 R; Charlie Kaczorowski 4 P, 4 R; Thomas Menk 18 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Mason Sikkink 2 P, 1 R; Cole Mundt 1 P, 3 R; Jerry Hines 2 P, 2 R; Kyle Fredrickson 2 P, 1 R.
Halftime: LA 42, COTT 21.
Free throws: COTT 7-8, LA 9-17.
Three-point goals: COTT 2, LA 5.
Notes: Lewiston-Altura improves to 16-3 overall, 8-3 in the Three Rivers. Winona Cotter drops to 1-18, 0-11 in the Three Rivers.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
LeRoy-Ostrander 67, Mabel-Canton 48
MABEL-CANTON (48)
Ethan Underbakke 6 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Arneson 2 P; Jaymeson Tollefsrud 1 P; Cayden Tollefsrud 14 P, 1 3-PT; Parker Ingvalson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Gavin Johnson 5 P; Dawson Wilder 8 P; Reid Crawford 4 P; Alex Arneson 2 P.
LEROY-OSTRANDER (67)
Chase Johnson 13 P; Dakota Stoopes 4 P; Riley Olson 27 P; Isaac Collier 4 P; Tanner Olson 8 P; Levi Royston 9 P, 1 3-PT; Hayden Sass 2 P.
Halftime: LO 46, MC 20.
Free throws: MC 8-15, LO 18-26.
Three-point goals: MC 4, LO 1.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Hayfield 47
WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN (63)
Zach Sticken 3 P, 1 3-PT; Dylan Androli 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nick LeMieux 6 P, 2 3-PT; Grant McBroom 41 P, 7 3-PT; Cole Kokoschke 8 P.
HAYFIELD (47)
Patrick Towey 9 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Matti 8 P, 2 3-PT; Luke Dudycha 11 P; Ethan Slaathaug 19 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: WEM 29, HAY 22.
Free throws: WEM 6-7, HAY 5-10.
Three-point goals: WEM 11, HAY 4.
NON-CONFERENCE
Grand Meadow 77, Fillmore Central 40
GRAND MEADOW (77)
Taylor Glynn 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Kraft 3 P; Evan Oehlke 9 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Geier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Lane 4 P; Colt Landers 35 P, 7 3-PT; Ethan Gilbert 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ryan Hinz 5 P, 1 3-PT; John Baldus 6 P, 2 3-PT.
FILLMORE CENTRAL (40)
Cory Brown 2 P; Zach Haugerud 5 P; Haidyn Gunderson 18 P, 2 3-PT; Carson Kiehne 13 P, 2 3-PT; Jecob Wood 2 P.
Halftime: GM 31, FC 27.
Free throws: GM 11-13, FC 4-10.
Three-point goals: GM 14, FC 4.
Dover-Eyota 76, Triton 48
TRITON (48)
Austin Melder 4 P; Jay Yankowiak 8 P; Owen Petersohn 9 P; Abe Myer 2 P; Austin Amiot 2 P; Haevan Quimby 14 P, 2 3-PT; Braxton Munnikhuysen 1 P; Alex Kruckeburg 8 P.
DOVER-EYOTA (76)
Noah Rice 6 P; Logan Riley 4 P; Caleb Sand 2 P; Corey Franklin 2 P; Blake Blattner 12 P; Greg Holst 4 P; Jamison Dahl 12 P, 2 3-PT; Brady Williams 28 P, 1 3-PT; Bryden Henry 4 P; Bobby Mason 2 P.
Halftime: DE 34, TRI 20.
Free throws: TRI 4-6, DE 5-9.
Three-point goals: TRI 2, DE 3.