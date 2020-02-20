Schaeffer Academy earned its 20th victory of the season with a 46-35 home victory over Lyle/Pacelli in Southeast Conference boys basketball on Thursday.
Nic Sanger paced Schaeffer with 21 points and Isaiah Lahr added 15 points. Luke Kottom had 13 rebounds.
The game was tied 21-21 at the half before the Lions finished with a flurry.
Buay Koak led L/P with 15 points.
Schaeffer is now 20-5 on the season and L/P is 18-7.
Schaeffer Academy 46, Lyle/Pacelli 35
LYLE/PACELLI (35)
Zach Bollingberg 2 P; Tyson Anderson 2 P; Jed Nelson 5 P; Buay Koak 15 P, 1 3-PT; Mach Diang 11 P, 1 3-PT.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (46)
Luke Bothun 4 P; Nic Sanger 21 P, 5 3-PT; Isaiah Lahr 15 P, 2 3-PT; Aidan Kluth 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Merry 1 P; Luke Kottom 2 P, 13 R.
Halftime: LP 21, SA 21.
Free throws: LP 1-1, SA 8-14.
Three-point goals: LP 2, SA 8.
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenville-Emmons 64, Rochester Home School 52
ROCHESTER HOME SCHOOL (52)
No stats provided.
GLENVILLE-EMMONS (64)
Colin Oeltjenbruns 10 P, 8 R; Dawson Dahlum 25 P, 10 R; Kyler Quimby 7 P; Reece Nelson 3 P; Dillon Jacobsen 15 P; Dylan Gerber 4 P.