LEWISTON AUTO BODY HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, Chatfield 49
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (58)
Anthony Cylkowski 16 P, 1 3-PT; Willie Holm III 12 P; Tanner Gates 13 P; Broc Fredrickson 2 P; Parker Miller 4 P; Landen Chandler 5 P; Kaleb Stensland 2 P; Josh Hutton 4 P, 1 3-PT.
CHATFIELD (49)
Reid Johnson 22 P, 3 3-PT; Cole Johnson 9 P; Landon Bance 6 P; Chance Backer 6 P; Drew Schindler 2 P; Henry Gathje 2 P; Ethan Ruskell 2 P.
Halftime: ZM 35, CHAT 25.
Free throws: ZM 12-17, CHAT 4-6.
Three-point goals: ZM 2, CHAT 3.
Winona 71, Beaver Dam, Wis. 48
BEAVER DAM (48)
WINONA (71)
Jackson Nibbelink 22 P, 1 3-PT; Parker Jones 5 P; A.J. Appicelli 4 P; Austin Mlynczak 6 P; Jasper Hedin 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Kanne 8 P, 1 3-PT; Garit Wollan 6 P; Nate McEntaffer 2 P; Ethan Prodzinski 13 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: WIN 39, BD 23.
Free throws: BD 7-13, WIN 8-14.
Three-point goals: BD 7, WIN 5.
NON-CONFERENCE
Fillmore Central 66, Mabel-Canton 42
MABEL-CANTON (42)
Jordan Larson 2 P;Jack Arneson 8 P; Cayden Tollefsrud 1 P; Brayden Gjere 7 P; Parker Ingvalson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Gavin Johnson 8 P; Dawson Wilder 2 P; Reid Crawford 8 P, 2 3-PT; Daylon Jacobsen 2 P; Randy Gerard 1 P.
FILLMORE CENTRAL (66)
Cory Brown 4 P; Trevor Hershberger 3 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Haugerud 21 P, 3 3-PT; Haidyn Gunderson 23 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Kiehne 2 P; Grant Kennedy 4 P; Jecob Wood 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ian Shupe 4 P; Haven O'Connor 2 P.
Halftime: FC 33, MC 11.
Free throws: MC 9-15, FC 10-15.
Three-point goals: MC 3, FC 6.
Notes: Fillmore Central improves to 3-6. M-C drops to 1-7.