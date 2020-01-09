BIG NINE LEADER TOPS MAYO
Big Nine Conference leader Mankato East built a 34-23 lead at the half and then held off host Mayo 71-66 on Thursday in boys basketball.
The Cougars, ranked third in the state in Class AAA, used a balanced attack with four players in double figures. Joich Gong and Mordan Merseth had 15 points each.
Gabe Madsen topped the 30-point mark for the second time in three days for Mayo. He drained six 3-pointers and scored 33 points while adding 11 rebounds. Michael Sharp had 15 points and Mason Madsen added 10.
"I was really proud of how we came out and competed in the second half," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "We showed a lot of toughness. Coach (Joe) Madson does a great job with his guys and they made it hard on us all night."
A big difference came at the line where East made 15 of 20 free throws and Mayo was just 3-for-5.
The Cougars are now 9-0 in the Big Nine and 10-1 overall. Mayo is 7-3 overall and 6-2 in Big Nine after dropping its second straight league game.
Mankato East 71, Mayo 66
MANKATO EAST (71)
Pal Kueth 9 P, 2 R; Owen Atherton 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jax Madson 13 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Joich Gong 15 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; BJ Omot 6 P, 2 R; Dom Bangu 11 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Brandon Schendel 1 P; Jordan Merseth 15 P, 5 R.
MAYO (66)
Gabe Madsen 33 P, 11 R, 6 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 2 P; Makuei Riek 1 R; Asa Cummings 2 R; Daniel Young 2 P; Riek Riek 2 P, 5 R; Andre Crockett 2 R; Brandon Koga 2 P, 1 R; Michael Sharp 15 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Mason Madsen 10 P, 6 R.
Halftime: EAST 34, MAYO 23.
Free throws: EAST 15-20, MAYO 3-5.
Three-point goals: EAST 4, MAYO 7.