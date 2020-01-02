Basketball results graphic

DAING, MEISTER CARRY ROCKETS

MANKATO — Senior guard Jacob Daing and senior center Lincoln Meister gave John Marshall the perfect outside-inside combination on Thursday night in a 65-57 Big NIne Conference boys basketball win over Mankato West.

Daing had 29 points and seven rebounds. He hit four 3-pointers. The 6-feet-8 Meister had 23 points and eight rebounds.

JM upped its record to 3-3 in the Big Nine and 4-4 overall. The Rockets have won three of their last four games. Mankato West is 2-4, 3-6. The Scarlets had won three of their last four.

JM took control of the contest in the first half, holding a 44-25 intermission lead. Will Woodford finished with seven rebounds for the Rockets.

West was led by Buom Jock’s 14 points.

John Marshall 65, Mankato West 57

JOHN MARSHALL (65)

Braden Black 6 P, 4 R; Jacob Daing 29 P, 7 R, 4 3-PT; Kyle Ebert 7 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Lincoln Meister 23 P, 8 R; Steve Ndumbe 1 R; Ty Tuckner 1 R; Will Woodford 7 R. 

MANKATO WEST (57)

Buom Jock 14 P; Tyler Makela 6 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Ellwein 7 P, 1 3-PT; Mehki Collins 11 P, 1 3-PT; Cam Stuve 6 P, 2 3-PT; Martez Redeaux 6 P, 1 3-PT; Louis Magers 7 P. 

Halftime: JM 44, WEST 25.

Free throws: JM 12-20, WEST 8-14.

Three-point goals: JM 5, WEST 7.

 

 

What's your reaction?

1
0
0
0
0