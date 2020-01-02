ANOTHER TOUGH OPPONENT, ANOTHER TOUGH LOSS FOR JM
The John Marshall girls basketball team has played a brutally tough schedule of late and along the way has dropped four of its last five games.
The latest tough game and loss was Thursday night as the Rockets were nipped 59-58 in overtime by Mankato West. That upped West’s recored to 6-2 in the Big Nine Conference and 8-2 overall.
JM is 5-3, 7-5.
“It was a fantastic effort and game by both teams,” JM coach Phil Schroeder said. “Fans were treated to an overtime game with both teams making tough shots down the stretch. It was one of those games where the team with the ball last was going to win, and unfortunately West had the ball last.”
West junior guard Briana Stoltzman led all scorers with 20 points. Fellow guard Claire Hemstock was just behind with 18.
Sophomores Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt led JM, with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Tori Gateno added 12 points for JM and Alexa Motley had eight.
Schroeder liked his team’s defensive effort as West was averaging 70 points per game. The Rockets held them to 19 in the first half.
Mankato West 59, John Marshall 58
MANKATO WEST (59)
Holly Wiste 4 P; Calie Schumann 2 P; Briana Stoltzman 20 P, 2 3-PT; Malani Schoper 6 P; Emily Fitterer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Claire Hemstock 18 P; Teresa Kiewiet 2 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (58)
Tori Gateno 12 P, 4 3-PT; Katie Hurt 16 P, 2 3-PT; Jenna Boisen 2 P; Heather Mullenbach 3 P, 1 3-PT; Alexa Motley 8 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Meister 17 P.
Halftime: JM 21, WEST 19.
Free throws: WEST 4-9, JM 8-14.
Three-point goals: WEST 3, JM 8.