MAYO KEEPS ROLLING
MANKATO -- Mayo won for the eighth time in its last nine games on Thursday as it rolled 63-32 over Mankato East in Big Nine Conference girls basketball.
The night didn’t start easily for the Spartans, however.
“It felt like there was a lid on the basket in the first half,” Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter said. “I challenged the girls a little bit at halftime to be mentally tougher, and they were able to put together a really good second half.”
Mayo got another strong game from junior center Anna Miller as she scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Mullk Hammadelniel added 11 points for Mayo, which had 11 players score.
Mankato East is 6-5, 7-6.
Mayo 63, Mankato East 32
MAYO (63)
Hannah Hanson 6 P, 4 R; Mullk Hammadelniel 11 P, 1 3-PT; Lynnsey Hady 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adit Koth 3 P; Anna Miller 15 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT; Aaliyah Ross 2 P; Sydney Hanson 4 P; Johanna Muenkel 2 P; Nancy Soro 7 P, 6 R; Elli Collins 4 P, 7 R; Jess Kunkel 6 P, 4 R.
MANKATO EAST (32)
Peyton Stevermer 2 P; Tiegen Richards 2 P; Taylor Soma 2 P; Mackenzie Schweim 13 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Sydney Prybylla 3 P; Lexi Karge 11 P, 10 R.
Halftime: MAYO 25, EAST 22.
Free throws: MAYO 14-20, EAST 11-21.
Three-point goals: MAYO 5, EAST 2.