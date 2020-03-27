Stewartville junior Will Tschetter was named second-team All-State by the Associated Press on Friday. Tschetter led the state of Minnesota in scoring, averaging 33.4 points per game. He added 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.
Tschetter shot 45 percent from 3-point range and led Stewartville to the Section 1AA title game for the first time in over a decade. Tschetter was a first-team All-Hiawatha Valley League selection and first-team All-Area by the Post Bulletin.
Lake City’s Nate Heise, Rochester Mayo’s Gabe Madsen and Caledonia’s Noah King were third-team All-State selections. Tschetter, Heise, King and Madsen were all on the Post Bulletin’s 2020 All-Area first team.
Heise was the Post Bulletin Player of the Year. The Northern Iowa commit averaged 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Heise was a Mr. Basketball finalist and finished his outstanding career as Lake City’s all-time leading scorer with 2,307 points.
Madsen led Mayo in scoring and rebounding for the second year in a row. Madsen averaged 26.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. The 6-foot-5 Cincinnati commit knocked down 108 triples this season while shooting 89.8 percent from the charity stripe.
King was the straw that stirred the drink for a loaded 28-1 Caledonia squad. The senior point guard finished his career with more than 2,500 career points. He is Caledonia’s all-time leading scorer. King scored at all three levels and finished averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals in his senior season. King had led the Warriors to a Section 1AA title and they were the favorite to win a state title in Class AA before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the state tournament.
Caledonia head coach Brad King was named the Class AA Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
2020 AP All-State Teams
Player of the Year: Jalen Suggs, senior, Minnehaha Academy
FIRST TEAM
Jalen Suggs, senior, Minnehaha Academy
Dawson Garcia, senior, Prior Lake
Chet Holmgren, junior, Minnehaha Academy
Kerwin Walton, senior, Hopkins
Drake Hobbs, senior, Eden Prairie
SECOND TEAM
Dain Dainja, senior, Park Center
Ben Carlson, senior, East Ridge
Steven Crowl, senior, Eastview
Tre Holloman, sophomore, Cretin-Derham Hall
Will Tschetter, junior, Stewartville
THIRD TEAM
Nathan Heise, senior, Lake City
Noah King, senior, Caledonia
Henry Abraham, senior, Cambridge-Isanti
Gabe Madsen, senior, Rochester Mayo
Connor Christensen, senior, Eden Prairie (tie)
John Henry, senior, Eden Prairie (tie)