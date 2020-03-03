After handing Drake a 70-43 loss on Saturday, Northern Iowa sewed up the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship.
When you earn the No. 1 seed in the MVC tournament, you earn a first-round bye.
That allowed Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson to have a few days to hit the recruiting trail.
Where did he go? He headed north to Rochester.
The Northern Iowa brainchild and ace assistant Erik Crawford settled into seats at the Mayo Civic Center to watch UNI commit Nate Heise and No. 2 Lake City in the Section 1AA semifinals.
Heise poured in 18 of his 20 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as No. 10 Pine Island stunned Heise and Lake City, 70-65.
But Jacobson and Crawford weren’t just there to see Heise. They got the two-for-one deal.
They were also there to watch Stewartville’s star junior Will Tschetter. And boy, did Tschetter put on a show.
The Class of 2021 target poured in 41 points to lead Stewartville to the Section 1AA semifinals. Tschetter scored 13 of the first 17 points as Stewartville cruised to a 75-56 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
No. 3 seed Stewartville will play No. 10 seed Pine Island on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center. It’s the first time that Stewartville has made it to the section semifinals since 2009, and it’s in large part due to Tschetter’s outstanding play.
“It’s going to be nuts,” Tschetter said. “I don’t think we’ve been in it for a really long time. It’ll be awesome.”
Monday's game marked the seventh time this season that Tschetter has eclipsed the 40-point mark.
“He has an ability to put the ball in the hoop,” Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said. “Real coachable kid. Really likable kid. He works hard. You don’t get that good by just being 6-foot-8. You have to put in the time, put in the effort. He’s done that. He’s earned the success he’s had.”
Tschetter had his whole bag of tricks at his disposal. If Jacobson wanted to see if the 6-foot-8 big man could stretch the floor, Tschetter proved he could do that by knocking down four 3-pointers.
Athleticism? Check.
Shot-making ability? Check.
Playmaking off the dribble? Check.
The game is comes easily to Tschetter right now.
“There’s no real pressure,” Tschetter said. “I treat every game the same. I just want to play hard and trust in the things I am doing.”
Tschetter doesn’t have to stand on a soapbox and preach about his accomplishments. The state’s leading scorer just prefers to fill up the box score each and every game.
College coaches like Jacobson will continue to keep calling. Jacobson and Northern Iowa have developed a relationship with Tschetter’s camp, which should serve them well even if bigger programs – the University of Minnesota, perhaps? – get involved.
But Tschetter isn’t focused on recruiting right now. Right now, he’s leading Stewartville to one of its best seasons in more than a decade.
“It’s great; we just know that we have to stay focused,” Tschetter said. “Every game is going to be tough. We need to practice hard every single day.”
"Thanks for coming," Tschetter told Jacobson before the Northern Iowa coach hit the road to lead his team towards another NCAA Tournament berth.
Jacobson's response spoke volumes: "I'll be back."