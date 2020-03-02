ROCHESTER – When you lead the state in scoring, you’re bound to get plenty of added attention. That’s the case every time Will Tschetter steps onto the floor. But it didn’t matter Monday night.
The Stewartville star scored 41 points to propel the No. 3 Tigers into the Section 1AA semifinals with a 75-56 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
“We executed and held one of the top teams in the section to 56 points,” Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said. “Will had a good game. We had four or five guys score eight to 12 points too. You put that on top of Will’s 41 and you’ve got a pretty good night.”
Tschetter scored 13 of Stewartville’s first 17 points. He knocked down all four of his 3-pointers and had 23 points at the end of the first half. Stewartville led 42-27 at the break.
“Any time you can get a guy who is locked and loaded like that, it really takes the pressure off everyone else,” Girtman added.
PEM wouldn’t go quietly. The No. 11 seed went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 53-45 with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Yet again, whenever Stewartville was in any sort of danger, Tschetter was the man for the job.
With the PEM crowd beginning to sense some momentum, Tschetter crossed over PEM’s Sam Schultz and soared over two defenders for an old-fashioned three-point play.
Moments later, Stewartville point guard Nolan Stier delivered a full-court alley-oop to Tschetter, which gave Stewartville a comfortable 64-49 lead. PEM wouldn’t draw within 15 points for the rest of the way.
PEM (18-8) was led by Blake Herber and Conner Schumacher. The juniors both scored 19 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Tschetter’s brilliance.
Stewartville improved to 23-5 overall, and they’ll battle No. 10 Pine Island in the Section 1AA semifinals on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Stewartville defeated Pine Island twice this season. They won 77-65 on Dec. 17 and 82-63 on Feb. 14.
But Pine Island will enter play with plenty of energy after upsetting No. 3 Lake City 70-65 on Monday.
“Obviously, our section is one of the best sections in the state,” Girtman said. “Pine Island beats Lake City which shows that anybody can beat anybody. The rest of the coaches voted Lake City better than us. They’re better than us, right? That’s the mindset we need to have. We have to come in, execute and play hard.”