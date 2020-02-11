NORTHFIELD -- Gabe Madsen poured in 43 points and Mayo used a strong second half to pull away and defeat Northfield 85-75 in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Tuesday night.
"Conference wins on the road in February are hard to come by, so we will enjoy this one," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "Coach Driscoll has Northfield playing very well right now. His team has improved tremendously, and we really had to work to get this win."
Gabe Madsen had a huge overall game. He not only scored 16 points over his season average, but he drilled 10 of Mayo's 13 3-pointers and pulled down 15 rebounds. Madsen helped the Spartans control play in the second half after the Spartans led just 40-38 at the break.
Mason Madsen had 10 rebound and eight rebounds for Mayo while Michael Sharp chipped in with nine points.
Karsten Clay scored 28 points for the Raiders (6-15, 5-12 Big Nine).
With the win, Mayo improves to 16-5, and moves a game ahead of Austin in the Big Nine standings at 14-3. The Spartans will take a six-game winning streak in Friday's 7:30 p.m. home game against city rival Century.
"We are excited to see what the next few weeks brings us," Luke Madsen said.
Mayo 85, Northfield 75
MAYO (85)
Gabe Madsen 43 P, 15 R, 10 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 7 P, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 2 P; Daniel Young 3 P; Riek Riek 6 P; Andre Crockett 5 P; Michael Sharp 9 P; Mason Madsen 10 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT.
NORTHFIELD (75)
Karsten Clay 28 P, 3 3-PT; Luke Labenski 13 P, 3 3-PT; Kip Schetnan 7 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Nick Touchette 8 P, 5 R; Anders Larson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Daniel Monaghan 12 P, 5 R.
Halftime: MAYO 40, NFLD 38.
Free throws: MAYO 4-10, NFLD 10-10.
Three-point goals: MAYO 13, NFLD 8.
CENTURY BOUNCES BACK, ROLLS PAST RED WING
Century, coming off a loss to Big Nine Conference leader Mankato East, had three players in double figures in a 66-29 victory over Red Wing in boys basketball on Tuesday.
"Nice bounce back win on our home court," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "Guys played well and were able to get out and run in transition."
Jack Fisher paced the Century with 18 points and added five rebounds. Mark Leonard had 12 points and five rebounds while Gabe Hanson made three of Century's five 3-pointers and added 11 points. Canon Tweed had seven rebounds to pace the Panthers.
"We knocked down some open threes and got to the rim," Vetter said.
Century (16-6 overall, 14-4 Big Nine) will play at Mayo at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Red Wing drops to 2-19, 1-16 in the Big Nine.
"We will take the next couple days to get ready for a big matchup at Mayo," Vetter said.
Century 66, Red Wing 29
RED WING (29)
Ben Kuehni 8 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Max Hanson 2 R; Cam Rosebear 2 P; Reese Tripp 9 P, 4 R; Henry Davig 2 P, 1 R; Andrew Ball 6 P, 3 R; Quinton Smith 1 R.
CENTURY (66)
RJ Saar 1 R; Carter Proud 7 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Hanson 11 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Stephen Olander 2 P, 2 R; Mark Leonard 12 P, 5 R; Jack Fisher 18 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Canon Tweed 6 P, 7 R; Peter Lynch 6 P, 4 R; Daunte Grafe 4 P, 1 R.
Halftime: CENT 39, RW 16.
Free throws: RW 6-9, CENT 7-15.
Three-point goals: RW 1, CENT 5.
LOURDES NIPS KOMETS
KASSON -- Lourdes snapped a two-game losing streak with a narrow 61-59 road win over Kasson-Mantorville in Hiawatha Valley League Gold Division play on Tuesday.
The games was close the entire way. Lourdes led 30-28 at the half and held on despite going a modest 12-for-23 at the line.
Colin Meade paced the visiting Eagles with 19 points and Austin Loeslie added 13.
Jace Bigelow and Jordan Kern scored 16 points each for K-M.
Lourdes improves to 12-10, 7-5 in the HVL Gold Division. The KoMets drop to 8-12, 2-9 in the HVL Gold.
Lourdes 61, Kasson-Mantorville 59
LOURDES (61)
Trevor Greguson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 13 P, 2 3-PT; JT Cafarella 5 P, 1 3-PT; Colin Meade 19 P; Ethan Sailer 2 P; Peyton Dunham 6 P; Max Colby 5 P, 1 3-PT.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (59)
Carter Nelson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jace Bigelow 16 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Jordan Kern 16 P, 3 3-PT; Jerron Sandeno 4 P; Easton Knoll 6 P, 5 R, 4 A; Jordan Klepel 8 P, 2 3-PT; Alex Jennissen 4 P.
Halftime: LOUR 30, KM 28.
Free throws: LOUR 12-23, KM 10-15.
Three-point goals: LOUR 5, KM 7.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Owatonna 60, Austin 59
OWATONNA (60)
Ty Creger 1 R; Brayden Williams 9 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Payton Beyer 19 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Nolan Burmeister 2 P, 3 R; Carson DeKam 2 P; Isaac Oppegard 6 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Evan Dushek 22 P, 8 R.
AUSTIN (59)
Okey Okey 13 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Teyghan Hovland 8 P, 1 R; Pierre Lilly 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Agwa Nywesh 6 P, 7 R; Moses Idris 15 P, 7 R; Victor Idris 5 R; Ochan Obany 3 P; Lero Oman 3 P, 1 R; Tony Ciola 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Jacob Venenga 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: AUS 29, OWAT 28.
Free throws: OWAT 11-14, AUS 5-10.
Three-point goals: OWAT 7, AUS 5.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Triton 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64
KENYON-WANAMINGO (64)
Tate Erlandson 14 P, 3 3-PT; Trevor Steberg 19 P, 5 3-PT; Riley Horn 2 P; Laden Nerison 11 P, 2 3-PT; Luke Alme 2 P; Casey Wesbur 13 P, 1 3-PT; Tanner Angelstad 2 P.
TRITON (73)
Austin Melder 2 P; Parker Boe 2 P; Jay Yankowiak 9 P; Owen Petersohn 18 P, 3 3-PT; Haevan Quimby 28 P, 4 3-PT; Braxton Munnikhuysen 13 P.
Halftime: TRI 29, KW 27.
Free throws: KW 5-7, TRI 11-19.
Three-point goals: KW 11, TRI 7.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles 82, Wabasha-Kellogg 46
ST. CHARLES (82)
Drew Maloney 23 P, 4 3-PT; Kooper Vaughn 18 P, 4 3-PT; Tyler Gransee 2 P; Sam Lewis 8 P; Chase Walters 9 P, 3 3-PT; William Davidson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kyle Putzier 2 P; David Hanson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Linderbaum 8 P; Ethan Warmkagathje 3 P, 1 3-PT.
WABASHA-KELLOGG (46)
Lukas Busch 3 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Avilez 8 P; Luke Bergan 3 P, 1 3-PT; Max Bergan 4 P, 2 3-PT; Taariq Bouissardane 11 P, 1 3-PT; Max Kuntz 4 P; Kedron Reimers 2 P; Ben Solberg 2 P; Ian Nelson 6 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: STC 48, WK 17.
Free throws: STC 11-13, WK 6-6.
Three-point goals: STC 15, WK 6.
Notes: St. Charles improves to 15-7, 10-3 Three Rivers.
Lewiston-Altura 46, La Crescent 45
LA CRESCENT (45)
Mason Bills 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Mitchell Dryden 1 P, 1 R; Isaac Petersen 9 P, 2 R; Zach Todd 12 P, 7 R; Josh Kerska 6 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Luke Schwartzhoff 14 P, 11 R, 1 3-PT.
LEWISTON-ALTURA (46)
Gunner Reed 17 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Blake Schilling 4 P, 9 R; Collin Bonow 13 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Thomas Menk 8 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Cole Mundt 4 P, 11 R.
Halftime: LAC 24, LA 19.
Free throws: LAC 3-7, LA 10-20.
Three-point goals: LAC 4, LA 4.
Notes: Lewiston-Altura improves to 18-4, 9-4 in the Three Rivers. La Crescent drops to 15-5, 11-2 Three Rivers.
Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 38
FILLMORE CENTRAL (38)
Cory Brown 5 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Haugerud 10 P; Haidyn Gunderson 13 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Berg 2 P; Carson Kiehne 4 P; Grant Kennedy 2 P; Ian Shupe 1 P.
CALEDONIA (94)
Eli King 17 P, 2 3-PT; Casey Schultz 2 P; Austin Klug 6 P; Andrew Kunelius 4 P; Jackson Koepke 13 P, 1 3-PT; Elias Dvorak 5 P Jashon Simpson 4 P; Noah King 14 P, 4 3-PT; Tanner Conniff 2 P; Devin Voderohe 3 P; Sam Privet 12 P; Chris Pieper 4 P Thane Meiners 3 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P; Brody Johnson 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 64, FC 29.
Free throws: FC 5-11, CAL 15-21.
Three-point goals: FC 4, CAL 9.
Notes: Caledonia, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, improves to 20-1, 13-0 in the Three Rivers. Fillmore drops to 4-19, 2-11 Three Rivers.
Chatfield 74, Southland 68
CHATFIELD (74)
Reid Johnson 18 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Cole Johnson 13 P, 5 R; Landon Bance 8 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Ben Fretland 9 P, 2 3-PT; Masyn Remme 2 P, 1 R; Drew Schindler 1 P, 1 R; David Castleberg 14 P; Henry Gathje 4 P; Austin Koengis 2 P, 1 R; Sam Backer 3 P.
SOUTHLAND (68)
Reece Tapp 1 R; Nicholas Boe 17 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Harrison Hanna 11 P, 1 R, 3 3-PT; Daniel Boe 7 P, 8 R; Matt Mueller 2 P, 5 R; Noah Lamp 5 P, 1 R; Eli Wolff 12 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Carter Schmitz 6 P, 6 R; Brendan Kennedy 8 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: CHAT 39, SOUTH 30.
Free throws: CHAT 20-27, SOUTH 14-23.
Three-point goals: CHAT 6, SOUTH 8.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Hayfield 56, United South Central 55
UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL (55)
Colten Quade 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Stenzel 13 P, 3 3-PT; Aj Kloos 23 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Stevermer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Dallman 5 P, 1 3-PT; Riley Staloch 8 P, 1 3-PT.
HAYFIELD (56)
Patrick Towey 8 P, 2 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 2 P; Isaac Matti 6 P, 2 3-PT; Luke Dudycha 13 P; Ethan Slaathaug 27 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 31, USC 28.
Free throws: USC 5-6, HAY 9-19.
Three-point goals: USC 8, HAY 5.
Notes: Hayfield trailed 55-48 with under three minutes left. Ethan Slaathaug scored seven straight points to tie the game with 45 seconds left. Luke Dudycha got fouled with five seconds left and made the second to give Hayfield the win. USC missed a desperation shot as time expired.
NON-CONFERENCE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 84, Tri-City 35
TRI-CITY UNITED (35)
C.Barrett 5 P, 1 3-PT; A Henze 5 P, 1 3-PT; D.Miland 6 P; T Smith 5 P; F.Tanda 3 P; H.Holicky 2 P; J.Hurd 5 P, 1 3-PT; M.Voscjika 4 P.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (84)
Anthony Cylkowski 12 P, 2 3-PT; Willie Holm III 15 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Hutton 21 P, 1 3-PT; Tanner Gates 10 P; Parker Miller 3 P, 1 3-PT; Joel Matuska 4 P; Landen Chandler 1 P; Jake Mehrkens 2 P; Tyson Liffrig 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kaleb Stensland 2 P; Blake Lochner 3 P, 1 3-PT; Josh Hutton 5 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: ZM 45, TCU 21.
Free throws: TCU 4-10, ZM 5-7.
Three-point goals: TCU 3, ZM 9.