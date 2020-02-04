WINONA -- Mayo overcame a slight halftime deficit and took advance of poor Winona shooting at the line to claim a 76-56 victory in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Tuesday.
The host Winhawks held a 38-33 lead at the half before Mayo went on a commanding 43-18 run over the final 18 minutes.
"We are really pleased with the poise that we showed in this game," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "Winona had a great game plan tonight, and it took us almost an entire half to settle in and show enough toughness to be able to get what we wanted on the offensive end."
Senior Mason Madsen led Mayo with 18 points and 11 rebounds while his twin brother, Gabe, chipped in with 17 points and eight rebounds. Michael Sharp had 13 points and Andre Crockett Jr. added 10 as the Spartans showed nice offensive balance.
Jasper Hedin had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Winona (9-10, 6-9 Big Nine).
Mayo (13-5, 11-3 Big Nine) has now won three straight games. The Spartans will host Owatonna at 7:30 p.m. Friday and city rival John Marshall at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Mayo 76, Winona 56
MAYO (76)
Gabe Madsen 17 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Mo Hammadelniel 7 P, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 2 P; Daniel Young 3 P; Riek Riek 3 P; Andre Crockett 10 P, 2 3-PT; Brandon Koga 3 P; Michael Sharp 13 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Madsen 18 P, 11 R, 1 3-PT.
WINONA (56)
Parker Jones 5 P; A.J. Appicelli 7 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Mlynczak 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jasper Hedin 19 P, 10 R, 5 3-PT; Max Maxwell 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Kanne 2 P; Garit Wollan 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Prodzinski 5 P.
Halftime: WIN 38, MAYO 33.
Free throws: MAYO 21-26, WIN 12-30.
Three-point goals: MAYO 7, WIN 10.
NO. 9 AUSTIN SLIPS PAST JM
John Marshall played Big Nine Conference power Austin tough on Tuesday, but the visiting Packers pulled out a 57-51 win.
Austin, ranked ninth in the state in Class AAA, received 13 points from both Teyghan Hovland and Moses Idris. JM held Agwa Nywesh, Austin's top scorer, to just seven points.
The Rockets trailed just 28-25 at the half. Austin held at edge from long distance, hitting eight 3-pointers while JM made five.
Ty Tuckner led the Rockets with 17 points, Jacob Daing had 12 and Will Woodford chipped in with 11.
Austin is now 16-3 overall, 13-3 in the Big Nine.
The Rockets, who have not won since leading scorer Lincoln Meister suffered a knee injury, have lost five straight. They are 7-10 overall, 5-8 in the Big Nine.
Austin 57, John Marshall 51
AUSTIN (57)
Okey Okey 7 P, 2 3-PT; Teyghan Hovland 13 P, 1 3-PT; Pierre Lilly 4 P; Agwa Nywesh 7 P, 1 3-PT; Moses Idris 13 P, 2 3-PT; Lero Oman 5 P, 1 3-PT; Tony Ciola 5 P, 1 3-PT.
JOHN MARSHALL (51)
Braden Black 2 P, 8 R; Jacob Daing 12 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Kyle Ebert 2 P, 3 R; Steve Ndumbe 7 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Ty Tuckner 17 P, 4 R; Will Woodford 11 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: AUS 28, JM 25.
Free throws: AUS 7-15, JM 10-15.
Three-point goals: AUS 8, JM 5.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lake City 76, Triton 49
LAKE CITY (76)
Nate Heise 22 P, 2 3-PT; Jake Wohlers 6 P, 2 3-PT; Justin Wohlers 7 P, 1 3-PT; Tony Gates 1 P; Carson Matzke 2 P; Jackson Berge 3 P, 1 3-PT; Atticus Heise 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Schurhammer 8 P; Drew Kubista 2 P; Reid Gastner 20 P, 6 3-PT.
TRITON (49)
Austin Melder 1 P; Derek Lilledahl 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jay Yankowiak 9 P; Owen Petersohn 15 P, 3 3-PT; Abe Myer 7 P; Haevan Quimby 4 P; Braxton Munnikhuysen 8 P.
Halftime: LC 41, TRI 22.
Free throws: LC 5-8, TRI 8-11.
Three-point goals: LC 13, TRI 4.
Stewartville 58, Kasson-Mantorville 47
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (47)
Jace Bigelow 14 P, 1 3-PT; Easton Knoll 2 P; Camden Holecek 10 P, 1 3-PT; Kyler Kujath 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Wohlfiel 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jordan Klepel 5 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Jennissen 6 P.
STEWARTVILLE (58)
Nolan Stier 12 P, 7 R, 4 A, 3 3-PT; Bradon Holschlag 10 P; Austin Quandt 3 P, 1 3-PT; Bode Mayer 6 P; Will Tschetter 27 P, 1 3-PT; Trent Einertson 8 R.
Halftime: STEW 24, KM 23.
Free throws: KM 2-5, STEW 15-20.
Three-point goals: KM 5, STEW 5.
Notes: Stewartville improves to 17-4 overall, 10-1 HVL.
Goodhue 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50
GOODHUE (63)
Will Opsahl 13 P, 3 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 8 P, 1 3-PT; Tyson Christensen 2 P; Sam Opsahl 5 P, 1 3-PT; Conor O'Reilly 8 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Peterson 7 P; Dayne Wojack 20 P.
KENYON-WANAMINGO (50)
Tate Erlandson 17 P, 4 3-PT; Trevor Steberg 8 P, 2 3-PT; Riley Horn 2 P; Laden Nerison 12 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Luke Alme 1 P; Casey Wesbur 10 P, 9 R.
Halftime: GOOD 30, KW 18.
Free throws: GOOD 7-9, KW 5-10.
Three-point goals: GOOD 6, KW 7.
Notes: Goodhue is now 16-3. K-W falls to 6-13.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Dover-Eyota 93, Fillmore Central 71
FILLMORE CENTRAL (71)
Cory Brown 6 P, 2 3-PT; Trevor Hershberger 2 P; Zach Haugerud 28 P, 3 3-PT; Haidyn Gunderson 22 P, 4 3-PT; Carson Kiehne 7 P; Bryce Corson 4 P.
DOVER-EYOTA (93)
Noah Rice 3 P; Logan Riley 9 P, 3 3-PT; Issac Eckdahl 1 P; Blake Blattner 25 P; Tyler Johnson 7 P; Landon DeMuth 7 P; Greg Holst 8 P, 2 3-PT; Brady Williams 28 P, 3 3-PT; Bryden Henry 3 P; Bobby Mason 2 P.
Halftime: DE 49, FC 40.
Free throws: FC 10-16, DE 11-23.
Three-point goals: FC 9, DE 8.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Spring Grove 52, Lanesboro 17
SPRING GROVE (52)
Payton Leahy 3 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Nerstad 6 P; Caden Grinde 22 P, 4 3-PT; Hunter Holland 2 P; John Koch 10 P; Carson Gerard 2 P; Kyle Hagen 4 P; Wyatt Murphy 3 P.
LANESBORO (17)
JT Rein 2 P; John Prestemon 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Snyder 2 P; Hayden Lawstuen 1 P; Ryan Holmen 7 P.
Halftime: SG 26, LANE 9.
Free throws: SG 15-23, LANE 2-3.
Three-point goals: SG 5, LANE 1.
LeRoy-Ostrander 67, Mabel-Canton 56
LEROY-OSTRANDER (67)
Chase Johnson 15 P; Riley Olson 29 P; Isaac Collier 6 P; Tanner Olson 11 P; Levi Royston 6 P, 2 3-PT.
MABEL-CANTON (56)
Ethan Underbakke 10 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Arneson 4 P; Cayden Tollefsrud 14 P, 2 3-PT; Parker Ingvalson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Gavin Johnson 10 P; Reid Crawford 10 P, 2 3-PT; Alex Arneson 5 P.
Halftime: MC 30, LO 29.
Free throws: LO 15-20, MC 4-9.
Three-point goals: LO 2, MC 6.
NON-CONFERENCE
Hayfield 68, Southland 61
HAYFIELD (68)
Patrick Towey 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 14 P, 4 R; Brady Nelson 1 R; Isaac Matti 14 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Luke Dudycha 16 P, 5 R; Ethan Slaathaug 19 P, 5 R.
SOUTHLAND (61)
Reece Tapp 1 P, 2 R; Nicholas Boe 16 P, 3 R; Harrison Hanna 10 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Daniel Boe 12 P, 10 R; Matt Mueller 3 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Noah Lamp 2 P, 1 R; Eli Wolff 3 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Carter Schmitz 7 P, 4 R; Brendan Kennedy 7 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 31, SOUTH 28.
Free throws: HAY 15-24, SOUTH 5-8.
Three-point goals: HAY 3, SOUTH 4.