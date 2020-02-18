Century used a strong second half to pull away and defeat John Marshall 59-44 on Tuesday in Big Nine Conference boys basketball.
The host Panthers held a narrow 29-25 lead at the break.
Jack Fisher paced Century with 17 points while Mark Leonard had 15 points and seven rebounds and Canon Tweed had 14 points and seven rebounds.
"Our guys did a nice job of finding the mismatches and finishing inside in the second half," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "Mark Leonard hit a big three in the second half and Daunte Grafe had a nice and-one (three-point play) to extend the lead."
Jacob Diang had a strong game for JM with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
"He was tough to defend," Vetter said.
Century improves to 16-7 overall and 14-5 in the Big Nine. The Rockets falls to 9-13, 7-11 in the Big Nine.
Century 59, John Marshall 44
JOHN MARSHALL (44)
Braden Black 2 P, 4 R; Jacob Daing 25 P, 10 R, 5 3-PT; Kyle Ebert 6 P, 1 3-PT; Steve Ndumbe 3 P, 2 R; Ty Tuckner 6 P, 2 R; Will Woodford 2 P, 7 R.
CENTURY (59)
RJ Saar 2 P; Gabe Hanson 5 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Stephen Olander 4 P, 1 R; Mark Leonard 15 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Jack Fisher 17 P, 1 3-PT; Canon Tweed 14 P, 7 R; Daunte Grafe 2 P.
Halftime: CENT 29, JM 25.
Free throws: JM 5-6, CENT 11-17.
Three-point goals: JM 6, CENT 4.
NO. 2 MANKATO EAST OUTSCORES MAYO
MANKATO -- Jax Madson poured in 36 points as Big Nine Conference leader Mankato East outscored Mayo 88-78 in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Tuesday.
Mankato East, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, led 47-34 at the half.
"Mankato East showed why they are one of the top teams in the state regardless of class," Mayo coach Luke Madsen said. "They are tough, skilled and well-coached. We dug ourselves a hole in the first half by turning the ball over at a high rate."
Gabe Madsen had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Mayo while Mason Madsen chipped in with 17 points and nine rebounds. Riek Riek also reached double figures with 13 points.
"We showed some toughness in the second half and got it to a two possession game with under two minutes to play, but We weren’t able to get any closer," coach Madsen said.
The loss drops Mayo to 17-6, 15-4 in the Big Nine. East improves to 21-1, 19-0 in the Big Nine.
Mankato East 88, Mayo 78
MAYO (78)
Gabe Madsen 23 P, 11 R, 4 3-PT; Makuei Riek 3 P, 6 R; Riek Riek 13 P, 2 3-PT; Andre Crockett 4 P; Mustafa Aweys 3 P, 1 3-PT; Michael Sharp 15 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Madsen 17 P, 9 R, 4 3-PT.
MANKATO EAST (88)
Pal Kueth 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jax Madson 36 P, 4 3-PT; Joich Gong 23 P; BJ Omot 1 P; Dom Bangu 6 P; Brandon Schendel 2 P; Jordan Merseth 9 P.
Halftime: EAST 47, MAYO 34.
Free throws: MAYO 12-14, EAST 24-34.
Three-point goals: MAYO 14, EAST 5.
LOURDES WINS THIRD STRAIGHT
Colin Meade scored 23 points and Lourdes won its third straight game with a 69-41 victory over Triton in Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball on Tuesday.
The host Eagles controlled play from the start and led 54-20 at the half.
Max Colby hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Lourdes and Trevor Greguson added 10.
Braxton Munnikhuysen led Triton (6-17, 3-10 HVL) with 11 points.
Lourdes (14-10, 9-5 HVL) will host Lake City at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Lourdes 69, Triton 41
TRITON (41)
Noah Thomas 2 P; Parker Boe 2 P; Derek Lilledahl 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jay Yankowiak 5 P; Owen Petersohn 7 P, 1 3-PT; Haevan Quimby 7 P; Braxton Munnikhuysen 11 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Kruckeburg 5 P.
LOURDES (69)
Trevor Greguson 10 P, 2 3-PT; Austin Loeslie 4 P; JT Cafarella 6 P; Colin Meade 23 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Sailer 2 P; Peyton Dunham 9 P; Max Colby 15 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 54, TRI 20.
Free throws: TRI 10-15, LOUR 9-11.
Three-point goals: TRI 3, LOUR 6.
HOT-STARTING HAYFIELD SINKS SCHAEFFER
Hayfield used a sizzling start to bolt to a 43-21 lead at the half en route to a 63-49 win at Schaeffer Academy in non-conference play on Tuesday.
The visiting Vikings shot a torrid 80 percent from the field during the first 18 minutes to play. Schaeffer whittled the margin to 10 in the second half, but could get no closer.
Ethan Slatthaug scored a game-high 27 points and Patrick Towey added 19 points for Hayfield (20-5).
Nic Sanger paced Schaeffer (19-5) with 18 points while Luke Bothun hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
Hayfield 63, Schaeffer Academy 49
HAYFIELD (63)
Patrick Towey 19 P, 2 3-PT; Easton Fritcher 5 P; Isaac Matti 6 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Dudycha 6 P; Ethan Slaathaug 27 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (49)
Luke Bothun 14 P, 4 3-PT; Nic Sanger 18 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Lahr 9 P; Luke Kottom 8 P.
Halftime: HAY 43, SA 21.
Free throws: HAY 8-12, SA 2-5.
Three-point goals: HAY 3, SA 7.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lake City 67, Byron 55
LAKE CITY (67)
Nate Heise 28 P, 6 3-PT; Jake Wohlers 15 P, 5 3-PT; Justin Wohlers 5 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Schurhammer 7 P; Reid Gastner 14 P.
BYRON (55)
Jake Braaten 24 P, 4 3-PT; Tyler Underwood 3 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 2 P; Easton Hulke 10 P, 2 3-PT; Ahjany Lee 10 P; Trent DeCook 6 P.
Halftime: BYR 28, LC 26.
Free throws: LC 11-11, BYR 4-6.
Three-point goals: LC 12, BYR 7.
Kasson-Mantorville 70, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (59)
Anthony Cylkowski 18 P, 4 3-PT; Willie Holm III 11 P; Zach Hutton 19 P, 3 3-PT; Tanner Gates 2 P; Broc Fredrickson 2 P; Landen Chandler 2 P; Kaleb Stensland 3 P, 1 3-PT; Josh Hutton 2 P.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (70)
Carter Nelson 2 P; Jace Bigelow 37 P, 3 3-PT; Jordan Kern 13 P, 3 3-PT; Jerron Sandeno 2 P; Easton Knoll 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jordan Klepel 2 P; Alex Jennissen 8 P.
Halftime: ZM 41, KM 34.
Free throws: ZM 3-3, KM 10-16.
Three-point goals: ZM 8, KM 8.
Notes: Junior Jace Bigelow scord 37 points and reached 1,000 for his career. in K-M's win.
Goodhue 55, Pine Island 43
GOODHUE (55)
Will Opsahl 11 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Opsahl 8 P, 1 3-PT; Conor O'Reilly 7 P, 7 R; Connor Ryan 4 P; Dwight Wojcik 19 P, 9 R.
PINE ISLAND (43)
Caleb Henderson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Connor Bailey 18 P, 3 3-PT; Johnny Bauer 2 P; Dylan Holzer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Carter O'Reilly 11 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: GOOD 25, PI 20.
Free throws: GOOD 7-11, PI 6-8.
Three-point goals: GOOD 4, PI 6.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Austin 62, Northfield 38
NORTHFIELD (38)
Ryan Hegland 1 R; Karsten Clay 4 P, 5 R; Thomas Roethler 9 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Luke Labenski 9 P, 2 R; Kip Schetnan 10 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Nick Touchette 2 P, 2 R; Anders Larson 2 P, 2 R; Daniel Monaghan 1 R; Tate Journell 2 P.
AUSTIN (62)
Okey Okey 28 P, 8 3-PT; Teyghan Hovland 9 P, 9 R, 1 3-PT; Pierre Lilly 2 P; Agwa Nywesh 9 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Moses Idris 8 P, 5 R; Victor Idris 1 P, 6 R; Ochan Obany 1 R; Lero Oman 2 P, 4 R; Jacob Venenga 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: AUS 35, NFLD 14.
Free throws: NFLD 10-15, AUS 7-10.
Three-point goals: NFLD 4, AUS 11.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles 79, Dover-Eyota 68
DOVER-EYOTA (68)
Logan Riley 10 P, 1 3-PT; Corey Franklin 2 P; Blake Blattner 8 P; Landon DeMuth 3 P, 1 3-PT; Greg Holst 9 P, 3 3-PT; Jamison Dahl 2 P; Brady Williams 28 P, 1 3-PT; Brayden Henry 4 P; Bobby Mason 2 P.
ST. CHARLES (79)
Drew Maloney 17 P, 5 3-PT; Kooper Vaughn 24 P, 4 3-PT; Tyler Gransee 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Lewis 5 P; Chase Walters 15 P, 1 3-PT; William Davidson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Linderbaum 6 P.
Halftime: STC 33, DE 32.
Free throws: DE 8-14, STC 7-7.
Three-point goals: DE 6, STC 14.
Chatfield 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 45
CHATFIELD (50)
Reid Johnson 15 P, 1 3-PT; Cole Johnson 7 P, 2 3-PT; Landon Bance 9 P, 3 3-PT; Drew Schindler 3 P, 1 3-PT; David Castleberg 9 P; Austin Koengis 4 P; Sam Backer 3 P.
WABASHA-KELLOGG (45)
Alex Avilez 8 P; Luke Bergan 9 P, 3 3-PT; Max Bergan 4 P; Taariq Bouissardane 21 P; Max Kuntz 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CHAT 29, WK 28.
Free throws: CHAT 11-15, WK 5-7.
Three-point goals: CHAT 7, WK 4.
La Crescent 85, Fillmore Central 59
LA CRESCENT (85)
Cody Kowalski 8 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Bills 5 P; Jaden Einerwold 2 P; Camron Manske 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mitchell Dryden 8 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Petersen 2 P; Carson Reider 2 P; Zach Todd 28 P, 2 3-PT; Josh Kerska 2 P; Luke Schwartzhoff 25 P, 3 3-PT.
FILLMORE CENTRAL (59)
Cory Brown 9 P, 3 3-PT; Zach Haugerud 9 P; Haidyn Gunderson 15 P, 2 3-PT; Jeremy O'Connor 2 P; Mason Berg 8 P, 2 3-PT; Carson Kiehne 4 P; Grant Kennedy 7 P, 1 3-PT; Bryce Corson 5 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LAC 41, FC 29.
Free throws: LAC 10-12, FC 6-9.
Three-point goals: LAC 9, FC 9.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Southland 61
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (75)
Gunner Ramthun 8 P; Luke Stevens 4 P; Conner Schumacher 19 P, 2 R; Peyton Schumacher 7 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Blake Herber 20 P, 1 3-PT; Jordan Zabel 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kaden Lamb 2 P; Sam Schultz 9 P, 3 3-PT.
SOUTHLAND (61)
Reece Tapp 6 P, 2 R; Nicholas Boe 9 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Harrison Hanna 16 P, 1 R, 4 3-PT; Daniel Boe 9 P, 7 R; Josh Mullenbach 2 P, 3 R; Matt Mueller 7 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Noah Lamp 2 P, 2 R; Eli Wolff 5 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Carter Schmitz 3 P, 2 R; Brendan Kennedy 2 P.
Halftime: PEM 37, SOUTH 35.
Free throws: PEM 11-19, SOUTH 4-5.
Three-point goals: PEM 7, SOUTH 7.
Lewiston-Altura 57, Rushford-Peterson 45
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (45)
Malachi Bunke 16 P, 2 R, 4 3-PT; Grady Hengel 6 P, 1 R; Luke O'Hare 12 P, 7 R; Justin Ruberg 11 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT.
LEWISTON-ALTURA (57)
Gunner Reed 32 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Blake Schilling 2 P, 2 R; Collin Bonow 10 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Thomas Menk 4 P, 3 R; Cole Mundt 4 P; Jerry Hines 5 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LA 22, RP 19.
Free throws: RP 13-16, LA 5-9.
Three-point goals: RP 6, LA 4.
Notes: Rushford-Peterson drops to 11-13, 4-11 Three Rivers. Lewiston-Altura improves to 20-4, 11-4 Three Rivers.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Lanesboro 60, LeRoy-Ostrander 54
LEROY-OSTRANDER (54)
Chase Johnson 5 P; Dakota Stoopes 6 P, 2 3-PT; Riley Olson 18 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Collier 6 P; Tanner Olson 5 P; Levi Royston 14 P, 4 3-PT.
LANESBORO (60)
JT Rein 4 P; John Prestemon 13 P, 3 3-PT; Carter Clarke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Snyder 8 P; Sawyer Johnson 25 P, 7 3-PT; Seth Semmen 2 P; Ryan Holmen 5 P.
Halftime: LO 28, LANE 27.
Free throws: LO 10-15, LANE 3-7.
Three-point goals: LO 8, LANE 11.