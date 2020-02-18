John Marshall cruised to a 60-31 win over Century in their penultimate game of the regular season. Lilly Meister scored a game-high 18 points, while Heather Mullenback (12 points) and Katie Hurt (11 points) were also rock-solid.
“The girls did a nice job of moving the ball and finding the open player,” JM coach Phil Schroeder said. “We also did a nice job on defense and rebounding. It was nice to get everyone in the game.”
Century got seven points from Jordyn Sutton and five points from Kjerstin Ritz. They were in a 37-11 halftime hole and couldn’t get a spark in the second half.
John Marshall 60, Century 31
JOHN MARSHALL (60)
Tori Gateno 4 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Jones 1 P; Katie Hurt 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jenna Boisen 2 P; Heather Mullenbach 12 P, 4 3-PT; Alexa Motley 2 P; Sarah Mullenbach 2 P; Stacie Mullenbach 8 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Meister 18 P, 2 3-PT.
CENTURY (31)
Addison Clarey 2 P; Audrey Whitney 1 P; Anna Tauscher 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lydia Niederstadt 3 P; Jordyn Sutton 7 P; Ella Zmolek 2 P; Mya Benike 2 P; Kjerstin Ritz 5 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Klote 4 P; Sophia Sahlin 2 P.
Halftime: JM 37, CENT 11.
Free throws: JM 7-12, CENT 9-19.
Three-point goals: JM 9, CENT 2.
MAYO EARNS WIN NO. 20
Mayo improved to 20-4 with a dominant 64-29 victory over Mankato East. Anna Miller dominated with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, and she eclipsed 1,000 career points. Hannah Hanson nailed one 3-pointer and scored 12 points. Mankato East’s Lexi Large scored 16 points and added five rebounds.
“The girls put together two really nice halves of defensive basketball tonight which lets us get out in play in transition a little bit which gets us going on the offensive end too,” Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter said.
Mankato dropped to 12-13 overall.
Mayo 64, Mankato East 29
MANKATO EAST (29)
Isabelle Schott 4 P; Taylor Soma 1 P; Mackenzie Schweim 3 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Randi Baier 4 P; Sydney Prybylla 1 P; Lexi Karge 16 P, 5 R.
MAYO (64)
Hannah Hanson 12 P, 1 3-PT; Mullk Hammadelniel 6 P; Lynnsey Hady 11 P, 2 R; Anna Miller 19 P, 10 R; Mia Harber 6 P; Nancy Soro 8 P; Elli Collins 2 P.
Halftime: MAYO 30, EAST 14.
Free throws: EAST 8-13, MAYO 5-12.
Three-point goals: EAST 1, MAYO 1.
Red Wing 63, Albert Lea 38
ALBERT LEA (38)
Taya Jeffrey 7 P; Jordan Juveland 2 P; Kendall Kenis 5 P; Mallory Luhring 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Skarstad 12 P, 2 3-PT.
RED WING (63)
Sydnee Nelson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Kyli Nelson 10 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Sammi Chandler 4 P; Elle Thorson 6 P; Abi Deming 12 P, 7 R; Lily Befort 9 P; Sydney Rahn 15 P, 13 R.
Halftime: RW 39, AL 24.
Free throws: AL 11-16, RW 7-14.
Three-point goals: AL 4, RW 2.
SECTION 1A
No. 17 LeRoy-Ostrander 37, No. 16 Rushford-Peterson 34
LEROY-OSTRANDER (37)
Jordan Runde 4 P; Samantha Volkart 5 P, 1 3-PT; Gracie O'Byrne 4 P; Libertee Smalley 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kelly Hanson 15 P.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (34)
Emarie Jacobson 2 P; Alayna Helgemoe 7 P; Isabelle Kahoun 4 P; Alora Wilkemeyer 2 P; Ellie Dahl 8 P; Hannah Ronnenberg 2 P; Kaylee Ruberg 6 P, 2 3-PT; Isabelle Olson 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: RP 15, LO 12.
Free throws: LO 10-14, RP 5-9.
Three-point goals: LO 2, RP 3.
SECTION 1AA
No. 17 Caledonia 48, No. 16 Cannon Falls 36
CALEDONIA (48)
Alexis Schroeder 14 P, 2 3-PT; Haley Jennings 3 P; Ava Privet 8 P, 1 3-PT; Kailey Banse 5 P, 9 R; Jovial King 1 P; Paige Klug 13 P, 3 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 4 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT.
CANNON FALLS (36)
Erin Kremers 5 R; Lauren Johnson 1 P; Jaci Winchell 5 P; Makayla Bowen 2 P; Belle Freeberg 21 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Charli Duden 3 P, 8 R; Lexie Learmann 2 P; Camryn Schroeder 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 23, CF 12.
Free throws: CAL 11-25, CF 6-10.
Three-point goals: CAL 7, CF 2.