CENTURY FALLS AT BYRON
BYRON -- Sacia Vanderpool scored 20 points to lead Byron past Century 58-46 in non-conference girls basketball on Tuesday.
Courtney Connelly chipped in with 14 points and Danielle Fode added 10 for the host Bears.
Jordyn Sutton and Kjerstin Ritz scored nine points each for Century, which trailed 31-22 at the half.
Byron held a big advantage the free-throw line, where it was 19-for-35. Century made 7 of 13 free throws.
The win moves Byron to 6-8 and snaps a four-game losing streak. Century, which has lost four straight, drops to 4-11.
Byron 58, Century 46
CENTURY (46)
Addison Clarey 8 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Tauscher 2 P; Lydia Niederstadt 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jordyn Sutton 9 P; Mya Benike 2 P; Taylor Clarey 7 P, 1 3-PT; Kjerstin Ritz 9 P, 2 3-PT; Kianna Collins 2 P; Sophia Sahlin 4 P.
BYRON (58)
Courtney Connelly 14 P, 1 3-PT; Aubrey Akervik 6 P; Danielle Fode 10 P, 2 3-PT; Sacia Vanderpool 20 P; Makana Schroeder 4 P; Rylie Schnell 2 P; Katie Lambrecht 2 P.
Halftime: BYR 31, CENT 22.
Free throws: CENT 7-13, BYR 19-35.
Three-point goals: CENT 5, BYR 3.