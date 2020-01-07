STEWARTVILLE DENIES EAGLES 1,00TH WIN
STEWARTVILLE -- Stewartville is looking like one of the top teams in Class AA.
The Tigers added to their recently hot resume with an impressive 65-53 win over No. 2-ranked Lourdes on Tuesday night.
Stewartville, which has won its last four games, including an eye-catching one over Rochester Mayo, improved to 4-1 in the Hiawatha Valley League and 9-4 overall. Since starting off its season 2-3, the Tigers have sizzled.
Lourdes’ loss denied it of reaching 1,000 wins as a program. The 999-win Eagles will try for 1,000 again Thursday when they host Byron. Lourdes is 5-2 in the HVL and 11-2 overall. Its other loss was to Lake City.
Stewartville built a slight 26-23 halftime lead.
The Tigers were led by senior forward Lily Welch with 18 points. Point guard Maia Peterson had 12 points and Haylie Strum had eight. Jolie Stecher had seven points and 10 rebounds and Raina Stecher grabbed seven rebounds.
Lourdes star guard/forward Alyssa Ustby had 18 points and 16 rebounds. That was nine points below Ustby’s scoring average. Caroline Adamson had 15 points.
Stewartville 65, Lourdes 53
LOURDES (53)
Sydney Elliott 7 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Anna Otto 8 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Annamarie Sieve 2 P; Alyssa Ustby 18 P, 16 R; Vivica Bretton 3 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Caroline Adamson 15 P, 1 3-PT.
STEWARTVILLE (65)
Haylie Strum 8 P, 1 R; Olivia Quam 7 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Kailee Malone 2 P, 2 R; Hailey Lewis 3 P, 3 R; Lily Welch 18 P, 2 R; Keeley Steele 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Maia Peterson 12 P, 4 R; Raina Stecher 3 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Jolie Stecher 7 P, 10 R.
Halftime: STEW 26, LOUR 23.
Free throws: LOUR 2-8, STEW 22-35.
Three-point goals: LOUR 5, STEW 3.
ROCKETS POUND ALBERT LEA
ALBERT LEA -- John Marshall made it look easy on Tuesday as blasted Albert Lea 74-48 in Big Nine Conference play.
The Rockets built a 34-22 halftime lead and never looked back.
Lilly Meister had a huge game with 26 points. Tori Gateno added 16 points and hit four 3-pointers and Alexa Motley had 14 points with four 3-pointers. Katie Hurt added eight points.
“It was a nice road win against a much-improved Albert Lea team,” JM coach Phil Schroeder said. “We did a lot of nice things offensively and shot the ball well. It was nice to get in the win column again.”
JM is 6-3 in the Big Nine and 8-5 overall. Albert Lea is 5-4, 5-6.
John Marshall 74, Albert Lea 48
JOHN MARSHALL (74)
Tori Gateno 16 P, 4 3-PT; Katie Hurt 8 P, 1 3-PT; Jenna Boisen 2 P; Heather Mullenbach 6 P, 2 3-PT; Alexa Motley 14 P, 4 3-PT; Sarah Mullenbach 2 P; Lilly Meister 26 P.
ALBERT LEA (48)
Annika Veldman 2 P; Taya Jeffrey 19 P, 3 3-PT; Jordan Juveland 10 P; Kendall Kenis 1 P; Sam Skarstad 10 P, 1 3-PT; Ashley Butt 6 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: JM 34, AL 22.
Free throws: JM 6-9, AL 6-11.
Three-point goals: JM 11, AL 6