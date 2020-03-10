“Enjoy the moment.”
Those are the words that Red Wing girls basketball coach Peter Johnson is asking his players to live by this week.
On its face, there wouldn’t seem much not to enjoy about playing in a state tournament. That’s what the No. 3-seeded Wingers (26-2) will do beginning 4 p.m. Wednesday, when they take on unseeded Waconia (19-10) in the quarterfinal round of the Class AAA event at the University of Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.
It’s Red Wing’s first state trip since 2013. Most presumed the Wingers would make it last year. But despite having a top-five ranked team, Red Wing was ousted in the Section 1AA semifinals by eventual state participant Austin.
Lessons were taught then, such as to stop presuming anything, or believing that things are “deserved.”
Instead, Johnson laid out a plan for the Wingers to do everything possible to land in their desired place, then to enjoy the heck out of it when and if they got there.
“Every practice, I’d tell them that their rent is due,” Johnson said. “They went out there and earned it, every night."
Well, the Wingers have indeed arrived. So now it’s time to soak it all in, while playing unburdened.
If Red Wing can pull all of that off, not only will it make its state experience more fun, but it will allow it to play its best basketball.
The unburdened part is key. The Wingers did that to perfection in last week’s section final, a romp over young but talented Kasson-Mantorville.
“That (win over K-M) builds confidence that you can play well in a big game,” Johnson said. “I wanted our kids to enjoy that moment. Now, in the first round of the state tournament it’s the same thing. I want to win, but I want our kids to enjoy the fact that they’re there.”
JUST THREE SENIORS
Red Wing will show up with a roster that includes just three seniors, two of them starters in Kyli Nelson and Elle Thorson, while Lily Befort is a reserve.
Nelson is the Wingers’ best player, an All-State guard and multi-year starter who averages 16 points per game and has a deft outside shooting touch.
But that’s not nearly all that she provides.
“My role is to score, but to also do all the little things,” Nelson said.
That includes being a stout defender, something Nelson says is the No. 1 consideration for everyone wearing a Red Wing uniform.
Statistics suggest she’s right there. Red Wing allows just 42 points per game, second best among all Class AAA teams in the state.
“Everyone buys into what we do on this team,” Nelson said. “And everyone buys into defense. Defense is what wins games for us. We don’t care who scores. We just want to win.”
Red Wing has a dynamic inside-outside combination. While Nelson leads the team in scoring, forceful 5-feet-10 junior center Abi Deming is next at 13 ppg. and is a strong rebounder.
But the Wingers go much deeper than those two in impact.
“We have four or five girls who can score in double figures on any given night,” Johnson said.
That was proven against K-M, with junior guard Sydney Rahn leading the team with 16 points. Deming had 12 and freshman guard Sammi Chandler 11.
In Waconia, the Wingers face a balanced team that relies on its speed and pressure defense.
Johnson’s biggest concern against Waconia is that his team plays under control.
“They try to pressure you and speed you up,” Johnson said. “But if we can make them work defensively, we’ll be alright. Teams that play fast don’t want to play defense for 20-30 seconds. But we feel comfortable doing that. We have to make sure that we slow things down.”