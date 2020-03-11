MINNEAPOLIS — Concordia Academy-Roseville had no answer for Rochester Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby. It also had a heck of a time with C.J. Adamson.
That, combined with the Eagles' usual team effort Wednesday at both ends of the floor, was more than enough for them to push past the Beacons and advance to the semifinals of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament.
Lourdes grabbed an early lead and then nicely hung on as it prevailed 71-55 at Williams Arena.
And yes, Ustby -- a 6-feet-1 do-everything guard who will play at the University of North Carolina next year -- had a huge hand in Lourdes' dominance.
The senior scored 18 points in a first half that ended with Lourdes leading 39-26 and finished the game with 25 points. She also had nine rebounds and five assists.
Ustby entered the game averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.
Also contributing mightily for Lourdes was junior guard Adamson. She had 11 big points in the first half and finished with 23. All game long, she used her speed and deft ballhandling skills to attack the basket, carving the Beacons up with her drives.
Concordia Academy-Roseville was paced by star guard Ivane Tensaie. She scored 19 points. That met the 5-feet-6 junior's average.
Lourdes, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, is playing in its first state tournament since 2017. The win upped its record to 29-2.
Concordia Academy-Roseville dropped to 20-11.
The win kept Lourdes on a tear. The Eagles, on a 17-game winning streak, haven’t lost since Jan. 7 when Stewartville beat it.
Next up for the Eagles is a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena against the winner of a quarterfinal game between No. 4 seed Pelican Rapids (29-0) and No. 5 Waseca (24-6). They met at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Lourdes is on a quest to win its eighth girls basketball state championship. It last won it all in 2005.
The final is at 1 p.m. Saturday, also at Williams Arena.
Lourdes 71, Concordia 55
CONCORDIA (55)
Grace Landvik 5 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Ivane Tensale 19 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Hackett 7 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Sydney Pelzer 13 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Gracie Coultas 11 P, 2 3-PT.
LOURDES (71)
Emily Bowron 0 P; Sydney Elliott 5 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Anna Otto 7 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Annamarie Sieve 8 P; Alyssa Ustby 25 P, 9 R; Vivica Bretton 3 P, 4 R; Caroline Adamson 23 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 39, CON 26.
Free throws: CON 9-9, LOUR 14-18.
Three-point goals: CON 6, LOUR 3.
This game story will be updated later tonight.