LAKE CITY — Rochester Lourdes was on its game from the opening jump-ball here Saturday, jumping out to an 18-point halftime lead en route to a 65-45 victory against Lake City in the Hiawatha Valley League girls basketball championship game.
Lourdes (23-2 overall) led 34-16 at halftime and went on to win its 12th consecutive game.
Senior forward Alyssa Ustby scored a game-high 30 points, whiel Caroline Adamson added 10 for the Eagles, who beat the Tigers by just six points during their first meeting this season.
Mya Shones was the lone player in double figures for Lake City, with 14 points.
This was a matchup of two teams that could meet again in the Section 1AA playoffs. Lourdes earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament, while Lake City (21-5) is No. 2.
Both teams have first-round byes and will open postseason play on Thursday in the second round of the section tournament.
Lourdes 65, Lake City 45
LOURDES (65)
Emily Bowron 4 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Elliott 9 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Otto 6 P, 2 3-PT; Annamarie Sieve 4 P; Alyssa Ustby 30 P; Vivica Bretton 2 P; Caroline Adamson 10 P.
LAKE CITY (45)
Jacey Majerus 8 P, 2 3-PT; Paige West 3 P; Lilly Meincke 6 P; Natalie Bremer 8 P, 2 3-PT; Grace Bany 6 P; Mya Shones 14 P.
Halftime: LOUR 34, LC 16.
Free throws: LOUR 2-7, LC 5-9.
Three-point goals: LOUR 6, LC 4.