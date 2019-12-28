What's the best way to follow up jumping into the 2,000-point club?
Go score 37 more.
That's what Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby did, one day after collecting her 2,000th point as an Eagles player.
But, as usual, Ustby made sure not to let that be nearly the only thing she did Saturday as the No. 2-ranked Eagles (Class AA) took apart Class AAAA Burnsville 77-58 in the Rotary Holiday Classic at Mayo Civic Arena. It happened in the Original Storytelling bracket championship.
Ustby also played her standard powerful and precise floor game, the 6-feet-1 senior often bringing the ball up the court, grabbing 15 rebounds and handing out about five assists.
A couple of the latter were of the dazzling variety. Nothing like sharing the basketball, she says.
"The way we are all passing the ball now just shows the selflessness of our team," said Ustby, an All-State player who next year will play at the University of North Carolina. "Making that extra pass makes all of us happy."
It also makes this team an absolute handful. Ustby says her Eagles have never looked better than right now.
"Everything is coming together for (us)," she said, beaming.
Lourdes upped its record to 9-1 with the dominating win and did it against a Burnsville team that entered the contest 7-2.
To say the Eagles are feeling good about things is a large understatement.
"We've got a lot of confidence after that," Lourdes junior guard Sydney Elliott said.
Elliott was a big part of what went on against Burnsville. A sweet shooter, Elliott showed off her stroke by burying four 3-pointers and finishing with 12 points. She was joined in double figures by fellow guard Caroline Adamson with 15 points.
Lourdes gave Burnsville fits early as it built a 41-28 halftime lead. The Blaze never remotely got into the game after that.
Lourdes 77, Burnsville 58
BURNSVILLE (58)
Zhane Thompson 15 P, 3 3-PT; Savannahg Islam 1 P; Shawna Bruha 2 P; Mara McMahon 6 P, 2 3-PT; Shantell Harden 2 P; Morgan Krumwiede 7 P; Megan Diggan 9 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Sevais 8 P, 2 3-PT; Hannah Lake 8 P, 2 3-PT.
LOURDES (77)
Sydney Elliott 12 P, 4 3-PT; Anna Otto 2 P; Annamarie Sieve 5 P, 1 3-PT; Alyssa Ustby 37 P, 15 R; Vivica Bretton 4 P; Caroline Adamson 15 P; Ella Hopkins 2 P.
Halftime: LOUR 41, BURN 28.
Free throws: BURN 6-10, LOUR 12-15.
Three-point goals: BURN 10, LOUR 5
Third place
White Bear Lake 49, Owatonna 35
White Bear Lake built a seven-point halftime lead and was able to hang on against struggling Owatonna (2-8). The Bears had three players score 10 points.
Sarah Kingland had 12 points for the Huskies.
MINNESOTA 97.5 RADIO
Championship
Stewartville 65, Mayo 55
Stewartville, loaded with quick and explosive athletes, likes nothing more than to get teams in a scrambling game.
The Tigers did that against tough Mayo and came up with a slight upset of a win.
"They are relentless and (coach Ryan Liffrig) has a bunch of players who have really bought into that system," Mayo coach Ryan Carpenter said. "It's tough to do that for an entire game, but they do."
The result of all of that scrambling was that Stewartville forced a pack of Mayo turnovers and also — in the second half — beat the taller Spartans on the glass.
"We do a lot of running in practice and that allows us to just keep going," speedy Stewartville point guard Maia Peterson said.
Stewartville led 32-23 at halftime, gave up the lead briefly in the second half, then gave Mayo turnover fits down the stretch to nail down the win. The Tigers upped their record to 6-4. They've won five of their last six games.
Stewartville coach Ryan Liffrig loved what he saw out of his team. That, it turns out, has been the norm the last couple of weeks.
"Every kid who stepped on the court played their role really well," said Liffrig, who got 19 points from forward Lily Welch and 14 from Peterson. Hailey Lewis added eight. "We have really good athletes and a lot of depth."
Mayo, which slipped to 4-4 and lost for the first time in five games, was led by Anna Miller's 17 points. Lynnsey Hady and Nancy Soro each added 12.
Stewartville 65, Mayo 55
STEWARTVILLE (65)
Haylie Strum 4 P; Olivia Quam 4 P; Kailee Malone 2 P; Hailey Lewis 8 P; Lily Welch 19 P; Keeley Steele 5 P, 1 3-PT; Maia Peterson 14 P, 1 3-PT; Raina Stecher 6 P; Ella Waltman 3 P, 1 3-PT.
MAYO (55)
Hannah Hanson 4 P; Mullk Hammadelniel 3 P; Lynnsey Hady 12 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Miller 17 P; Aaliyah Ross 6 P, 2 3-PT; Nancy Soro 12 P; Elli Collins 1 P.
Halftime: STEW 32, MAYO 23.
Free throws: STEW 18-28, MAYO 16-24.
Three-point goals: STEW 3, MAYO 3.
Third place
Lakeville South 55, Park 44
Ally Schultz scored 13 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers to guide Lakeville South. The Panthers finished with eight treys as a team.
CENTERSTONE PLAZA
Championship
Rosemount 68, Totino-Grace 43
Rosemount had an easy time of it against a depleted Totino-Grace team, which was without its starting point guard.
The No. 8-ranked Irish (9-1) again rode their size and shooting ability . Larisa O'Neil had 16 points and hit four 3-pointers for Rosemount. Taylor Janssen had 13 points.
Leah Dengerud paced T-G with 15 points. The Eagles are 5-6.
John Marshall 70, Lake City 63
LAKE CITY (63)
Jacey Majerus 2 P; Lilly Meincke 15 P; Natalie Bremer 29 P, 6 3-PT; Mya Shones 17 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (70)
Tori Gateno 8 P, 2 3-PT; Emma Jones 1 P; Katie Hurt 17 P, 1 3-PT; Jenna Boisen 5 P; Heather Mullenbach 2 P; Alexa Motley 10 P, 2 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 8 P; Lilly Meister 19 P.
Halftime: JM 37, LC 23.
Free throws: LC 9-14, JM 19-30.
Three-point goals: LC 6, JM 5.
MAYO SPORTS MEDICINE
Championship
Mahtomedi 65, P-E-M 53
Mahtomedi entered the Rotary tournament billed as one of its better teams.
Still, Plainview-Elgin-Millville gave the Zephyrs a contest, keeping within 10 points or less most of the way.
The teams have contrasting records, Mahtomedia now 9-1, P-E-M 4-7.
Guards Julia Salmen and Zoie Centers led Mahtomedi with 18 and 17 points, respectively, and combined to hit seven of the team's eight 3-pointers.
Macy Holtz again paced the Bulldogs with 16 points. Lauren Rott added 10.
Mahtomedi 65, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 53
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (53)
Alyx Doughty 8 P; Macy Holtz 16 P, 1 3-PT; Rylee Nelson 8 P; Grace Ranta 6 P, 1 3-PT; Sarah Ebin 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Rott 10 P.
MAHTOMEDI (65)
Zoie Centers 17 P, 3 3-PT; Julia Salmen 18 P, 4 3-PT; Ella Hronski 13 P, 1 3-PT; Saley Underwood 2 P; Zoey Washington 5 P; Layla Gile 2 P; Anna Raney 8 P; Greta Schimnowski 2 P.
Halftime: MAHD 37, PEM 29
Free throws: PEM 16-20, MAHD 17-23.
Three-point goals: PEM 13, MAHD 8.
Third place
Century 69, Bloomington Kennedy 46
Century continued to make a strong impression, particularly for a team comprised mostly of sophomores and a couple of eighth-graders.
The Panthers, who moved to 4-7 overall, grabbed a 34-18 halftime lead and was never threatened after that by Bloomington Kennedy. The Eagles slipped to 1-8.
Century was led by sophomore forward Jordyn Sutton with 32 points. Eighth-grader Taylor Clarey added 10.
Century 69, Bloomington Kennedy 46
BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY (46)
Isabella Fierro 2 P; Ashlee Burchette 13 P, 1 3-PT; Isabelle Miller 3 P; Nariah Dismukes 7 P; D. Singleton 4 P; Kali Kopka 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kiera Cox 2 P; Samara Buchanan 2 P; Gabrielle Brown 3 P; N. Dawson 2 P; Camaron Renneke 1 P; Maya Chesky 2 P.
CENTURY (69)
Addison Clarey 4 P; Anna Tauscher 3 P; Jordyn Sutton 32 P; Ella Zmolek 5 P; Mya Benike 1 P; Taylor Clarey 10 P, 1 3-PT; Kjerstin Ritz 4 P; Bailey Klote 2 P; Kianna Collins 7 P; Sophia Sahlin 3 P.
Halftime: CENT 34, BK 18.
Free throws: BK 19-32, CENT 17-30.
Three-point goals: BK 2, CENT 1.