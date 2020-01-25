The Rochester Lourdes girls basketball basketball program has a new all-time leading scorer.
It is University of North Carolina-bound Alyssa Ustby.
Ustby, a 6-feet-1 senior guard/forward, passed up Stacy (Sievers) Paulson as the school's top scorer with 33 points in her team's 56-21 non-conference win Saturday over Caledonia. That gave Ustby 2,179 points for her career.
Paulson's scoring mark of 2,165 points had held since 1991.
Making the record breaking even more memorable for Ustby was that Paulson, as well as former Lourdes Hall of Fame girls coach Myron Glass were both on hand for the game.
"It was an indescribable feeling to get the record," Ustby said. "Then to have two such impactful people from the history of Lourdes basketball there in (Paulson) and coach Glass made it so special."
Ustby said there was some stress in making the record her own.
"There was a little bit of pressure there to get it," she said. "But with my teammates and coaches there to support me, the pressure mostly lifted off. We just went out there and did our thing."
Lourdes was never challenged in the game, though it didn't start off sharp. Still, the No. 3-ranked Eagles (Class AA) built a 34-18 halftime lead.
"We started a little sluggish but finally got on track mostly due to Alyssa getting us going," Lourdes coach Aaron Berg said. "Alyssa was on a mission today and had some dynamic play that sparked the team. Her teammates did a great job of getting her good opportunities."
Lourdes was coming off a big win Friday when it beat No. 7-ranked Goodhue, getting that done in the final two minutes. Ustby, who is averaging 26.4 points per game, had just 15 in that one.
Saturday was a different story, with her helping her team storm to the win.
Lourdes 56, Caledonia 21
CALEDONIA (21)
Alexis Schroeder 7 P, 2 3-PT; Haley Jennings 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kailey Banse 2 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 1 P; Michelle Burt 1 P; Paige Klug 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 4 P.
LOURDES (56)
Emily Bowron 3 P, 1 3-PT; Isabelle Horstman 3 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Otto 7 P, 1 3-PT; Alyssa Ustby 33 P, 1 3-PT; Caroline Adamson 6 P; Maggie Thom 1 P; Ellie VanSande 3 P.
Halftime: LOUR 34, CAL 18.
Free throws: CAL 4-9, LOUR 6-13.
Three-point goals: CAL 4, LOUR 4.